What to do this weekend (March 8 to 10)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Splashtopia

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C3ZS-n0NFRl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Beat the heat at Kiztopia's first-of-its-kind water-themed mega inflatable park.

Your kids are invited to dive into extraordinary fun and embark upon a splashtastic adventure at Splashtopia, a unique inflatable extravaganza created by Kiztopia in collaboration with Sentosa.

Designed for children of all ages, this exclusive event introduces innovative inflatable bouncy castles, slides, and obstacle courses, ensuring a wild and thrilling environment.

Some highlights include Bell's Dolphin Dive, which features Splashtopia's tallest and longest slide, ending with a huge splash in the pool below, Raby's Slope, where your kids are challenged to clamber up a slick, slippery slope and reach the top, and much more.

March 8 to 31, 2024. Find out more here

2. Matilda The Musical

Multi-award winning musical Matilda has made its way to our Little Red Dot.

Inspired by Roald Dahl's beloved classic, Matilda features original songs by Tim Minchin and tells the tale of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. Witty and heartwarming all at once, this musical is a treasure for both kids and the young at heart.

March 9 to April 7, 2024. Find out more here

3. Falling

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C2dykIwLmiD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Pangdemonium's 2024 season opens with a revival of Falling, which previously played to sold-out houses and unanimous acclaim during its 2016 run.

Tami and Bill are ordinary parents with extra-ordinary responsibilities. Family life is a precarious balancing act as they bring up their two kids — Lisa, 16, all attitude and angst; and Josh, a profoundly autistic 18-year-old. When this delicate balance is shattered by the arrival of a visitor, it literally becomes a matter of life and death for this family.

Thought-provoking and compelling, this enlightening story explores the lives of a misunderstood and marginalised minority in our community, challenging you to re-examine the meaning of unconditional love.

March 8 to 24, 2024. Find out more here

4. Grounded

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1o2kkDyXI6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Embark on an electrifying journey with the story of a fierce and determined female fighter pilot.

Grounded follows the story of an elite fighter pilot who sees her skyward career cut short by her pregnancy. Now stationed in a windowless trailer outside Las Vegas, she navigates the duality of operating military drones remotely by day and returning to the embrace of her family each night.

Soon, the boundaries blur between the desert she calls home and the distant battleground she patrols.

A mesmerising and poetic drama, Grounded is an intense exploration of identity, morality, and the unforgiving truths of modern warfare.

Till March 23, 2024. Find out more here

5. Five Footway Festival

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C3mFdBuyD5S/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

The Five Footway Festival returns to Chinatown for its 3rd edition this weekend.

What does the festival name mean, you ask? Well, the covered walkways that run along the facades of Singapore's old shophouses are referred to as "five-footways".

Organised by the Chinatown Business Association in collaboration with various programme partners, this festival is a blast to the past, celebrating the days of our forefathers and bringing to life the sights and sounds of 1900s Chinatown.

Check out "The Warmth and Bustle of The Five-Footways", a unique exhibition that delves into the lives of early immigrants as viewed through the lens of trades, clan activities, cultural, arts and entertainment activities, and beyond.

You can also take part in walking trails to learn about the heritage of some of the oldest conserved buildings in Chinatown, revel in intricate stories of folktales at Joss Stick Storytelling sessions, catch colourful theatre acts like Cantonese Opera and Hokkien puppet shows, and much more.

March 9 to 17, 2024. Find out more here

6. Easter Eggs-travaganza

Swing by Bird Paradise to enjoy a series of egg-citing Easter festivities.

Your kids can look forward to fun activities such as a craft sessions where they'll get to decorate their own Easter hats, Easter face painting sessions, special editions of the Wings of the World show that include a segment on eggs, and more.

You can also take part in a digital egg hunt around Bird Paradise, where you're tasked with identifying "odd" eggs to redeem an exclusive Easter pin.

In addition, from March 9 to April 7, kids enter FREE with every paying adult. Do note that you'll need a (free) WildPass for this offer to apply.

March 9 to April 7, 2024. Find out more here

7. River Wonders 10th Anniversary

Celebrate River Wonders' 10th anniversary with exclusive deals, unique experiences and fun activities.

You're invited to embark upon a voyage of adventure with a bingo expedition to discover 10 interesting facts about River Wonders' remarkable journey over the last decade. Complete at least one row of the bingo grid to redeem an exclusive River Wonders pin.

You can also enjoy a limited-time Amazon projection show amidst the manatees of the Amazon Flooded Forest to discover the hidden secrets of its inhabitants and tackle pollution at an interactive zone, catch River Keeper talks to learn more about River Wonders' various inhabitants, and even go backstage to meet the park's manatee family, participate in their daily training sessions and even feed them.

To top it off, from now till April 14, you can enjoy $10 for a 2nd admission ticket to River Wonders with every full-paying adult (free WildPass membership required to redeem this offer).

Till April 14, 2024. Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.