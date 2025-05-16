What to do this weekend (May 16 to 18)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Singapore International Festival of Arts 2025

Singapore International Festival of Arts (Sifa) is back from May 16 to June 1.

Themed "More Than Ever", this year's festival celebrates the growth and evolution of Singapore's arts scene over the years.

You can look forward to a curated selection of free and ticketed programmes ranging from plays to interactive performances, music and dance showcases, mockumentaries, art installations, workshops, and more.

2. Tunggu Sekejap: The P. Ramlee Suite

Catch a lively concert that pays tribute to the lyrical music of composer P. Ramlee, who was a giant in the world of Malay film and music in the 1950s and 60s.

Julian Wong, one of Singapore's' most outstanding music arrangers and directors, has re-composed familiar melodies by P. Ramlee — including Azizah, Getaran Jiwa and Tunggu Sekejap — into three movements, which will be performed by re: mix, a 30-member chamber orchestra.

Interspersed with iconic film clips and key biographical trivia, this concert celebrating P. Ramlee's musical legacy promises to both illuminate and enchant as it spotlights how P. Ramlee's music is not only evergreen, but also surprisingly contemporary. Till May 31, 2025

3. The McSpicy Museum

If you're a McSpicy fan, you won't want to miss McDonald's new pop-up museum.

Located at the open area beside McDonald's Bugis Junction branch, the McSpicy Museum celebrates the history of this popular local burger, which turns 26 this year.

Through fiery and interactive exhibits, you'll learn how the burger has evolved over the years, as well as how other countries have adapted their own unique spin on the McSpicy.

Other highlights include McSpicy-themed games that will put your reflexes and knowledge to the test, and customisable photo booths loaded with Sprite and McDonalds-themed stickers.

In addition, from May 19 to 23, you can snag a free McSpicy burger by being one of the first 50 visitors at 12pm or 5pm daily. Be sure to get there early to secure your spot! Till May 25, 2025

4. Korea Travel Fair 2025

The annual Korea Travel Fair returns to Plaza Singapura this weekend.

Organised by Korea Tourism Organisation (KTO), this three-day fair brings together the best of Korean travel, culture, and lifestyle.

This year's fair features over 20 exhibitors, including Regional Tourism Organisations (RTOs) from Jeju, Busan, Gyeongsangnam-do, and Jeollanam-do, as well as major travel agents offering limited-time promotions.

You're invited to immerse yourself in hands-on cultural activities including DIY crafts, K-beauty workshops, and fashion styling sessions, catch live performances by Jump! Comic Martial Arts and K-drama OST singer Punch, and take part in interactive games with lucrative prizes. May 16 to 18, 2025.

5. Kidney Care Carnival 2025

Head to One Punggol this Sunday for the first-ever National Kidney Foundation (NKF) Kidney Care Carnival.

Celebrating resilience and hope, the carnival brings together patients, families, and the public with the aim of fostering greater understanding and support for kidney health.

NKF patients will take the lead in sharing their stories, hosting booths with carnival games and stalls, and taking part in live stage performances, turning their experiences into powerful reminders of strength and the importance of caring for our kidneys. May18, 2025, 10am to 6pm.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.