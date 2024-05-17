What to do this weekend (May 17 to 19)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Paradise or the Impermanence of Ice Cream

Take a wild ride to paradise with Singapore Theatre Company's sensational one-man play about life's impermanence, where love, ice cream, and the mysteries of death intertwine in unexpected ways.

Kutisar is dead, and lost between paradise and hell. On an existential post-mortem journey to correct mistakes of his past, Kutisar joins the feisty Meera on a madcap quest to save the critically endangered vultures that play a vital role in Parsi sky burials.

Infused with serious laughter and exquisite puppetry, this dazzling solo performance weaves the afterlife and a dash of Bollywood disco into the real-life mystery of India's vanishing vultures, and is guaranteed to blow your mind and melt your heart.

Till May 26, 2024.

2. Singapore International Festival of Arts

The Singapore International Festival of Arts (SIFA) is back from this weekend to till June 2.

Themed "They Declare", this year's festival explores the notion of sameness and difference between people through a wide range of creative intersections, as well as progressive and original works presented via puppetry, dance, live music, art installations, opera performances, and much more.

May 17 to June 2, 2024.

3. Orchids of Angkor Wat

Check out the newest display at Gardens by the Bay's Cloud Forest, Orchids of Angkor Wat.

In an inaugural collaboration with the Royal Embassy of Cambodia in Singapore, Orchids of Angkor Wat spotlights the beauty of Cambodian orchids, which were revered by the ancient Khmer Empire as symbols of nobility and hallmarks of religious beliefs, and even feature in carvings at Angkor Wat.

This floral display features a stunning collection of orchid species native to Cambodia as well as their hybrids, set against the dramatic backdrop of Angkor Wat. Amidst the landscape are local wildlife such as the Asian elephant and the Kouprey (forest ox).

May 17 to Sept 8, 2024.

4. Kidzania finally reopens