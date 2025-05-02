What to do this weekend (May 2 to 4)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Singapore HeritageFest 2025

Explore Singapore's living heritage at the 22nd edition of Singapore HeritageFest, Singapore's longest-running celebration of our shared cultural identity.

This year, the festival spotlights our Intangible Cultural Heritage, or living heritage - the rich customs, traditions, practices, and stories that connect us across generations. You're invited to experience, learn about, and celebrate these irreplaceable cultural expressions through engaging tours, interactive workshops, fascinating exhibitions, and dynamic performances across the island.

Till May 25 2025

Find out more here

2. European Film Festival 2025

Head to the movies with the return of the European Film Festival from now till May 24.

This annual festival showcases a curated selection of foreign films from the best of contemporary cinema across the EU, from documentaries to cartoons, dramas, slice-of-life stories, and more.

Till May 24 2025

Find out more here

3. Curious Worlds

Journey into the neuroscience of the human experience with the ArtScience Museum's newest programme.

Organised as a micro-festival accompanying "Mirror Mirror: Journey into the Mind" and "Iris van Herpen: Sculpting the Senses", Curious Worlds draws from the topics and themes explored in both exhibitions to showcase the work of neuroscience researchers, modern naturalists, and even fashion designers and technologists who are innovating for a more inclusive and accessible future.

You can look forward to thought-provoking exhibits, insightful talks, pop-up conversations, workshops, performances, demonstrations and naturalist tours across three thematic tracks - neuroscience and neuropsychology, adaptive fashion and assistive tech, and natural history and biodiversity.

Till May 25 2025

Find out more here

4. Peter Rabbit High Tea

Step into the world of the classic children's story The Tale of Peter Rabbit with a whimsical high tea experience by Skai.

Inspired by the adventures of Peter Rabbit and the rustic beauty of Mr. McGregor's garden, the menu features a delightful medley of sweet and savoury creations, thoughtfully crafted to capture the nostalgia and magic of Beatrix Potter's timeless tale.

Feast on savoury delights like the Mr McGregor's Garden Sandwich with beef brisket and miso on seeded bread and The Forbidden Orchard Tartlet, which combines foie gras with apple.

Then, nibble on sweet treats such as Flopsy's Berry Basket, which offers a waffle cup filled with blueberries, and Peter's Garden Pot, which creates an edible chocolate garden with gelato and citrus.

You can also pair your meal with a floral mocktail like Flopsy's Blossom Fizz, or upgrade to the Mischief in the Garden cocktail, which blends vodka, carrot juice, and honey ginger syrup.

Till June 30 2025

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.