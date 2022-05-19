What to do this weekend (May 20 to 22)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Wings of Time reopens

PHOTO: Mount Faber Leisure Group

After a two-year hiatus, Sentosa's iconic Wings of Time night show has finally reopened. Located at Sentosa's Siloso Beach, this popular attraction is the only permanent multi-sensory night show in the world set in the open sea.

With a spectacular landscape and a larger-than-life water screen serving as a spectacular backdrop, the refreshed Wings of Time tells the same iconic story to a broader, multi-generational audience while offering an enhanced experience through upgraded special effects.

Feast your eyes on improved pyrotechnic effects created by state-of-the-art Sparkular machines, which produce impressive spark fountains at far cooler temperatures than regular spark machines, allowing the show to be safely brought closer to audiences than ever before.

In addition, the show's finale has also been amped up with a larger pyrotechnics display, making for a magical blend of light and music that will wow audiences of all ages.

As for the tale weaved by this light show? Wings of Time follows the adventures of a prehistoric bird called Shabaz and his friends, Rachel and Felix, as they travel across beautiful landscapes and the mysteries of time.

Their journey takes them through through artistic interpretations of the British Industrialisation Revolution, the Silk Road era, Mayan Pyramids, Underwater World and African Savanna as they discover their inner courage, learning more about themselves and strengthening their bonds of friendship along the way.

Find out more here or here.

2. Pick up a book to read with NLB's Grab-n-Go

PHOTO: National Library Board

Borrowing books is now even easier with the new "Grab-n-Go" self-checkout service at the National Library Building.

No more queueing at borrowing stations; simply grab your chosen books and exit the library, and your books will automatically be checked out when you pass through the gantry.

It's a perfect excuse for book lovers to pick up a new book (or five), or for you to encourage your little ones to read during the upcoming June holidays.

3. Wan Qing Dragon Boat Festival 2022

PHOTO: Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall

Discover the story and traditions behind one of the world's oldest cultural festivals at Wan Qing Dragon Boat Festival 2022 this weekend.

To celebrate the rich historical and cultural heritage of this festival, Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall (SYSNMH) has put together a thrilling line-up of activities like live performances, cultural workshops, heritage walking tours, storytelling sessions, and more.

May 21 to June 3, 2022.

Find out more here.

4. Movies by the beach — Disney's Encanto

Head to the beach with your family and friends for a free movie screening of Disney's Encanto.

Taking place at Southside on Sentosa, the screening is a walk-in event, no prebooking required. However, entry is on a first come first serve basis with a maximum capacity of 400 pax, so be sure to get there early to secure your spot.

7.30pm, May 20, 2022.

Find out more here.

5. A Racing Good Time! @ The Star Vista

If your kids dream of becoming F1 racers, good news: KF1 Karting Circuit has set up a mini racing circuit for kids at The Star Vista.

Simply head down to the mall's basement from now till July 10, and let your kids race to their hearts' content at the pop-up racetrack.

Karting tickets cost $15/ride or $35 per three rides. If you happen to be shopping at the mall while you're there, you can also redeem a ride ticket with a minimum spend of $100.

Till July 10, 2022.

Find out more here.

