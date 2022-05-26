What to do this weekend (May 27 to 29)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

Children's Festival — Around the World with Kiztopia

Get ready for inflatable fun this June holidays with Children's Festival — Around the World with Kiztopia. Be wowed by eight larger-than-life giant inflatables measuring up to 12.5m tall, all of which feature well-loved Kiztopia Friends arriving at Gardens by the Bay from various countries around the world in hot air balloons.

Each inflatable showcases an iconic landmark from its respective country, like Japan's Mount Fuji, Australia's Sydney Opera House and, of course, our very own Gardens by the Bay. You can even board a hot air balloon at two of the inflatables for your own IG-worthy travel experience.

In addition, the festival has two ticketed interactive zones where kids can unleash their creative juices via DIY craft activities such as scratch painting and 3D puzzle assembling, or burn off some energy with inflatables of sports carnival games, with a special prize to be won upon completion.

Date: May 28 to June 19, 2022.

Find out more here.

Playtime at Toybox

PHOTO: Mandai Wildlife Group

Discover the amazing world of animals at Singapore Zoo and River Wonders this June holidays with Playtime at Toybox.

You and your kids will embark upon an adventure across both parks, completing activities themed around popular Hasbro brands My Little Pony, Monopoly, Play-Doh and Nerf along the way.

Conquer enough activities, and you'll earn a limited-edition mini magnet for your efforts. There are four designs in total, so be sure to collect them all!

Date: May 28 to June 26, 2022.

Find out more here.

Groovy Summer @ Universal Studios Singapore

PHOTO: Resorts World Sentosa

Celebrate the upcoming release of Illumination's Minions 2: The Rise of Gru this June with a Groovy Summer extravaganza at Universal Studios Singapore.

Get ready to groove as you meet the mischievous trio Kevin, Stuart and Bob, alongside new minion Otto, all dressed up in stylish retro threads. Then step into the colourful vibes of the fabulous 70s with psychedelic photo ops along Hollywood Boulevard, and catch a lively Minion Fu show to round off the fun.

Date: May 26 to Aug 14, 2022.

Find out more here.

Army Open House 2022

The ever-popular Army Open House is back after a five-year hiatus, bigger and better than ever.

Explore 13 thrilling zones featuring drone flying, obstacle courses, mission-based night walks with the aid of Night Vision Goggles, Battle Rides on various Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) military platforms, live performances and shows, and much more.

Date: May 28 to June 12, 2022

Find out more here.

Children's Season 2022: Get Curious! Our Early Settlers

Head down to the National Museum this June holidays for a mix of fun and learning at Children's Season 2022.

Your kids will learn about some of Singapore's early settlers such as rickshaw pullers, amahs, rubber tappers, food peddlers and dhobis through a series of onsite and online programmes including interactive installations, character trails, interactive theatre sessions, virtual workshops, craft activities and more.

Date: May 28 to June 26, 2022.

Find out more here or here.

Ocean Fest 2022: A colourless ocean

PHOTO: Resorts World Sentosa

In celebration of World Oceans Day on 8 June, S.E.A. Aquarium invites visitors of all ages to join Ocean Fest 2022, an illuminating eco-festival that spotlights our planet's incredible marine biodiversity and the danger it faces from the threats of global warming and human activity.

Through an engaging line-up of activities including art installations, upcycling workshops and beach clean-up sessions, Ocean Fest reminds us that everyone can play a part in protecting our vibrant oceans, regardless of age.

Date: May 27 to Aug 16, 2022.

Find out more here.

Body, Heart & Soul - Heartfelt @ Millenia Walk

Interactive AI installation Body, Heart & Soul arrives at Millenia Walk this weekend with a poignant theme — Heartfelt.

Previously located at Marina Square, the travelling installation celebrates both the Marina Central District as well as the people from all walks of life who make it a unique and vibrant place.

This time, Hearfelt features four interactive and luminous cubes that simulate a beating heart through a clever blend of art and technology.

Upon identifying visitors to the installation via AI technology, the cubes emit light pulses in a controlled, meditative rhythm, bringing the installation to life in an ethereal and yet oddly humanised manner.

Date: Till July 20, 2022.

Find out more here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.