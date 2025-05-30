What to do this weekend (May 30 to June 1)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Jurassic World: The Experience

Visit Gardens by the Bay's mist-shrouded Cloud Forest for the debut of Jurassic World: The Experience.

This immersive event brings to life the cinematic wonder of the Jurassic World film franchise through life-sized animatronic dinosaurs nestled within the iconic cooled conservatory. Surrounded by lush greenery and misty waterfalls, get ready to be transported hundreds of millions of years back in time to an era when dinosaurs ruled the Earth.

You can look forward to 13 exciting and interactive zones to explore, with highlights including an awe-inspiring 8.5-metre-tall Brachiosaurus, a hands-on nursery where you can spend time with baby dinosaurs, and a face-to-face moment with the fearsome Tyrannosaurus rex. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for tiny Compsognathus, or "Compys", hidden throughout the lush garden pathways.

2. i Light Singapore 2025

i Light Singapore is back to illuminate the city after sunset from now till June 21.

Themed "To Gather", this year's festival unites 17 dazzling light installations by local and international artists, with the colour red at the centre of these pieces.

You can also look forward to the return of the Gastrobeats Festival alongside the main festival, where you'll embark on a culinary adventure to feast on irresistible flavours ranging from tasty street food to culinary delights, accompanied by the pulsing rhythm of live music performances that keep the energy pumped up all night long. Till June 21.

3. Lilytopia

Step in the Flower Dome at Gardens by the Bay to be surrounded by gorgeous and sweet-scented lilies.

Float across the canals of La Serenissima — the "Most Serene", or what Venice was called back in the day — as the heady scent of lilies in full summer bloom transports you to one of the most beautiful places in the world.

As you traipse through the narrow cobblestone streets of a charming Italian town, colourful lily breeds like the pink-and-white Lilium 'Mikaela', yellow Lilium 'Beverly Gold', and orange Lilium 'Caddy' line your route. Till June 15.

4. Children's Festival @ GBTB

Looking for family-friendly fun to entertain your kids this June holidays? Check out the free Children's Festival at Gardens by the Bay's Supertree Grove.

You're invited to immerse yourself in a vibrant, tropical atmosphere as the Supertree Grove transforms into an outdoor festival with interactive installations inspired by Disney's Lilo and Stitch.

Your kids can ride a massive Ohana Wave slide, explore a forest-themed inflatable playscape at the Forest of Belonging, embark upon a space-themed mission at Space Adventure to power up as many light beams as they can, and much more. Till June 15.

5. Gallery Children's Biennale

The 2025/2026 season of National Gallery Singapore's Gallery Children's Biennale is back from May 31 to March 29, 2026.

This season's Biennale is themed "Tomorrow we'll be...", and invites your kids to explore the possibilities of their futures through the values of joy, kindness, dream and love.

You can look forward to 8 immersive and multisensory installations by local and international artists, as well as a series of engaging programmes throughout the season like storytelling sessions, dance performances, hands-on workshops, and more. May 31 to March 29, 2026.

