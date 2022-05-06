What to do this weekend (May 6 to 8)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Singapore HeritageFest

Discover the lesser-known stories of Singapore’s vibrant travel history and rich natural heritage at Singapore HeritageFest 2022. The festival boasts a thrilling line-up of over 100 heritage programmes, from exhibitions and guided tours to hands-on workshops and a variety of digital offerings.

Till May 29, 2022

2. Jurassic World Dominion Dining Adventure

Embark upon an epic culinary experience at Universal Studios Singapore. To celebrate the upcoming release of Jurassic World Dominion, USS has transformed the Discovery Food Court into a multi-sensory dining adventure with dinosaurs.

The experience begins with an incredible four-course dinner, accompanied by dramatic lighting and special effects to spice up your meal. Then, head back into the park where Jurassic World's mighty Tyrannosaurus Rex and the highly intelligent Velociraptor Blue roam.

With help from trained dino guides, you can safely approach the fearsome dinosaurs to snap unforgettable IG pics with these magnificent creatures.

Till Aug 2022

3. Let's Play @ D'Marquee

Beat the heat with the coolest indoor playground for both kids and the young at heart at Downtown East.

Let’s Play @ D’Marquee is a sprawling pop-up playground with 14 different attractions to entertain kids of all ages, including 8 themed inflatable obstacle courses, an inflatable ball pit, a Gladiator Ball Fight arena, VR shooting games, life-sized King Kong robots that you can ride and control, mini dinosaur rides, and much more.

Till June 26, 2022

4. MetaJam Asia 2022

Venture into the Metaverse at MetaJam Asia 2022 - Singapore's first digital art and experiential festival, jointly organised by INVADE, Kult, and Chain Debrief.

The three-month festival aims to bring the world of NFTs and the metaverse closer to all enthusiasts and those curious about the development of Web 3.0 via seven experiential zones to engage visitors, including an AR experience bringing NFTs to life, Jam Sessions and more.

From May 6, 2022

