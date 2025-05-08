What to do this weekend (May 9 to 11)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. The Phantom of the Opera

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DJLWGfCNpz7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Andrew Lloyd Webber's acclaimed musical, The Phantom of the Opera, opens at the MBS Sands Theatre this weekend.

Since its premiere on West End in 1986, The Phantom of the Opera has become one of the most well-known musicals of our time.

The musical tells a haunting tale of obsession and jealousy, set against the backdrop of the Paris Opera House, as the eponymous Phantom develops an obsession with promising young soprano Christine. May 9 to June 22, 2025

2. Shakespeare in the Park - Macbeth

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DGc8G7csuum/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

The iconic Shakespeare in the Park is back with a bold new staging of Macbeth.

Set in Fort Canning Park, this breathtaking outdoor spectacle reimagines Shakespeare's powerful tale of ambition, betrayal, and the devastating cost of power.

Bring your friends and family, lay out a picnic under the night sky, and immerse yourself in a truly magical evening of theatre, where the natural beauty of the park meets the drama of the stage.

Follow Macbeth's relentless rise to power, spurred by the haunting prophecies of the witches and the unyielding ambition of Lady Macbeth. But as he sacrifices loyalty, morality, and humanity, his kingdom begins to crumble, and the consequences of his ruthless pursuit of the crown spiral out of control. Till June 1, 2025

3. Cultural Extravaganza 2025

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DHKYkzPvKhV/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre's (SCCC) annual flagship festival returns from May 9 to June 7.

Launched in 2017 to celebrate the opening of SCCC, Cultural Extravaganza offers a refreshing and innovative take on local Chinese arts and culture through collaborations with local arts and cultural groups.

You can look forward to a wide range of theatre, dance, music and cross-disciplinary performances that will spotlight different aspects of Singapore Chinese culture and its unique flavour. May 9 to June 7, 2025.

4. WKND MRKT: Mother's Day Edition

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DJEQxznBsd3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Celebrate Mother's Day at Cosford Container Park with a vibrant weekend market.

WKND MRKT: Mother's Day Edition boasts a family-friendly lineup of fun programmes and activities like hands-on workshops, live music, and even a live mermaid meet & greet experience in the evening.

Be sure to also check out the various vendors selling products ranging from handmade crafts to artisanal gifts, unique lifestyle products, and much more. May 10 to 11, 2025.

5. SSO Mother's Day Concert 2025

For more Mother's Day fun, head to Singapore Botanic Gardens for a free, open-air concert.

This year's edition of Singapore Symphony Orchestra's (SSO) annual Mother's Day Concert will be hosted by Symphony 92.4 presenter, Amanda Zhu. Bring Mum, the whole family, and a picnic basket for an evening of blossoming musical inspiration, featuring talented young musicians and composers of Singapore.

The main concert starts at 6pm, but you might want to come earlier to grab a seat and catch the pre-show performance starting at 5.30pm, where violinist Travis Wong and pianist Michelle Seah will perform Wieniawski's Polonaise de concert and music from Vivaldi's The Four Seasons. May 11, 2025, 5.30pm to 7pm.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.