What to do this weekend (Nov 1 to 3)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Snow City revamp

Get a taste of winter at the newly revamped Snow City Singapore.

First off, a thrilling new permanent attraction: The 120-metre Glacial Luge! Built next to Snow City's iconic 60-metre snow hill, this three-storey ice slide features thrilling twists and turns, while also glowing bright with gorgeous coloured lights.

For even more colourful fun, explore the Rainbow Frosty Playground, a 30-metre gallery made of giant rainbow-hued ice blocks assembled into interactive displays such as trains, ice golf, a throne, and even a crystalline ice fairy garden with intricate sculptures.

You can also explore a Snow Village inspired by the Alps of Europe, featuring a mini illuminated ice maze, a majestic ice castle, and a snowy field where you can make snow angels.

2. My Community Festival

Explore Singapore's culture and heritage with the 5th edition of My Community Festival from Nov 1 to 17.

Themed "My Last Journey", this year's festival invites you to explore the profound connection between life and death by confronting the unknown and reflecting on the impermanence of our existence to gain a deeper appreciation for the present moment, and things we take for granted.

You can look forward to an extensive line-up of guided tours, food experiences, live demonstrations, interactive exhibits, and even a central festival village at Chinatown with performances, storytelling and much more.

3. Snoopy Beagle Scouts at Festive Wild-erland

This Christmas season, Snoopy and his Beagle Scouts embark on a special mission to the Mandai Wildlife Reserve to celebrate their 50th anniversary!

Taking place at Singapore Zoo and Bird Paradise, your kids can collect a free Beagle Scouts Mission Booklet at either park and explore the trail with beloved Peanuts characters to learn about our wildlife and the camaraderie of scouting.

Once the booklet is complete, they can redeem an exclusive Mandai Wildlife Reserve x Snoopy scout badge pin for their efforts.

Want to collect the pins as an adult? You can also join in the fun via the Beagle Scouts Digital Quest on the Mandai App.

Do note that there are a total of four pin designs which will be given out at random, with two pin designs available for each park.

In addition, you can take part in other festivities such as meet-and-greet sessions with your favourite Peanuts characters, a sketching activity where you can make your own Peanuts comic strip, fun game stations, and more.

Be sure to keep an eye out for thematic photo spots including the iconic red doghouse and kite-eating tree, and get ready to snap lots of photos.

As part of the celebrations, you can enjoy a special 2-for-1 park promotion during this period. Simply purchase tickets to Singapore Zoo or Bird Paradise, and you can visit River Wonders for free!

Nov 2, 2024 to Jan 5, 2025.

4. Sisters' Island Marine Park reopens

After three years of rejuvenation works, the enhanced Sisters' Island Marine Park is finally open.

You can look forward to several new and enhanced features at Big Sister's Island, such as:

Singapore's first floating boardwalk, which doubles as a coral habitat and research site.

The 230m Ocean Network Express Coastal Forest Trail, where you can catch a glimpse of coastal flora and fauna, while learning about their unique characteristics. The trail ends at a hilltop view deck, the highest point on the island, where you can enjoy the view and also try birdwatching.

An enhanced lagoon tidal pool, which hosts a variety of marine habitats. You can snorkel there, and at low tide, you can even embark upon intertidal walks.

In addition, the enhanced marine park boasts a solar farm, desalination plant and water tower, making the park net-zero energy.

Do note that only Big Sister's Island is open to the public, as Small Sister's Island is zoned for research and conservation.

5. The Witches' Road: Agatha All Along pop-up

If you're a fan of the Disney+ show Agatha All Along, you won't want to miss this spooky pop-up event.

Taking place at 4A Haji Lane from Nov 2 to 14, the interactive pop-up invites you to follow in the coven's footsteps and walk The Witches' Road.

Upon entry, you'll be given your very own "Darkhold Book" (an activity guide).

You can then embark upon a "Build Your Own Darkhold" trail where you can collect and even design various spells throughout the pop-up to create your own book of spells.

Once done, be sure to check out the "Potions Bar" to quench your thirst. You can also enjoy personal tarot reading and aura painting sessions, and snap lots of spooky pictures with fun backdrops inspired by the series like a life-sized pentagon door, eerie, twisting trees, mesmerising mirrors, and more.

4A Haji Lane

Nov 2 to 14, 2024 (Weekdays: 3 pm to 9 pm | Weekends: 11 am to 10 pm)

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.