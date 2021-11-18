What to do this weekend (Nov 19 to 21) - stay safe!

For a full Covid-19 Phase Advisory during this "Stabilisation Phase of Transition to Covid-19 Resilience", click here.

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey celebration in Singapore

It's time to celebrate the one and only Mickey Mouse with Pop-Up Disney! A Mickey Celebration.

Paying tribute to the iconic mouse, this immersive pop-up exhibition boasts seven whimsical and visually stunning themed rooms that will take you on a journey through time to explore Mickey's story, from his humble origins in Steamboat Willie to his present day status as a pop culture giant.

You'll also get to explore a world of magic and fantasy in Sorcery Mickey's room, snap couple pics at the ribbon-shaped loveseat in Mickey and Minnie's Love room and more.

Be sure to check out the Mickey Loves Singapore room, where Mickey and his friends celebrate our uniquely Singaporean culture in their own quirky way.

Nov 19, 2021 to March 20, 2022. Find out more here.

2. KAWS:HOLIDAY

After a ton of back and forth drama, the the KAWS:HOLIDAY exhibition is once again back on.

The eponymous art sculpture is a 42-metre inflatable portrayal of American artist KAWS' signature character COMPANION and its mini-me, and it will remain on display at The Float @ Marina Bay until this Sunday (Nov 21).

The Float @ Marina Bay, 20 Raffles Avenue, Singapore 039805. Till Nov 21, 2021.

3. Children's Season 2021 @ National Museum of Singapore

With the year-end school holidays just around the corner, the National Museum of Singapore's annual Children's Season is back with lots of fun-filled activities to delight your kids.

Your kids can explore interactive installations themed "Our Home" and "Our School", catch lively in-gallery drama performances and interactive storytelling sessions, and even embark upon a quirky forest adventure with Otah & Friends at Camp Stardust in the National Museum Exhibition Gallery.

Nov 20, 2021 to Dec 26, 2021. Find out more here.

4. Singapore Discovery Centre 25th Anniversary

Singapore Discovery Centre (SDC) invites you to celebrate its 25th anniversary this weekend with an exciting line-up of family-friendly activities.

Be wowed by gorgeous paper art and floating light installations, then take part in DIY craft sessions and other fun workshops where you'll engage your creative juices while bonding with your little ones.

In addition, you and your kids can look forward to the SDC25 Carnival from Nov 20 to 21 and Nov 27 to 28.

Highlights include giant game booths where you'll play larger-than-life classic carnival games (giant dartboards, anyone?), temporary tattoo booths, a lively guided tour of the Permanent Exhibits Gallery and more.

Nov 20, 2021 to Jan 3, 2022. SDC25 Carnival from Nov 20 to 28, 2021. Find out more here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.