What to do this weekend (Nov 26 to 28) - stay safe!

Cartoon Network's adorable We Bare Bears are taking over Design Orchard this festive season. From now till Jan 6, 2022, you can check out the special capsule collection created in collaboration with six homegrown brands to snag limited-edition We Bare Bears themed merchandise, from yoga mats to beauty kits, fashion apparel and even exclusive We Bare Bears design Ez-link cards.

In addition, you can snap IG-worthy pics alongside life-sized 3D models of the bear brothers throughout the pop-up retail space, so be sure to check them out.

Till 6 Jan, 2022. Find out more here.