What to do this weekend (Nov 26 to 28) - stay safe!

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.
1. We Bare Bears @ Design Orchard
Cartoon Network's adorable We Bare Bears are taking over Design Orchard this festive season. From now till Jan 6, 2022, you can check out the special capsule collection created in collaboration with six homegrown brands to snag limited-edition We Bare Bears themed merchandise, from yoga mats to beauty kits, fashion apparel and even exclusive We Bare Bears design Ez-link cards.
In addition, you can snap IG-worthy pics alongside life-sized 3D models of the bear brothers throughout the pop-up retail space, so be sure to check them out.
Till 6 Jan, 2022. Find out more here.
2. Singapore International Film Festival
The Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) returns for its 32nd edition this weekend. Unlike last year's festival, which was hosted in a hybrid format, SGIFF 2021 is a cinema-only affair, taking place at 6 local cinemas across Singapore.
From docu-films to biopics, short films and more, the festival showcases over 100 curated films from around the world that encompass themes of gathering, community, and the meeting of different identities and points of view.
Till Dec 5, 2021. Find out more here.
3. Jumptopia: Holiday Village
Jumptopia is back for a second run, this time at Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre. Occupying a whopping 44,000 sq ft of space, Jumptopia: Holiday Village boasts 15 giant bouncy castles for kids of all ages, including a huge obstacle course and slide where your kids can race each other to create new records.
You can also look forward to a dedicated Toddler Zone for your younger kids (aged one to three) with three bouncy castles just for them, a new Adventure Zone where older kids, teens and even adults can race bumper cars and try rock climbling, claw machines where you can try your luck, DIY craft booths, and much more.
Till Jan 2, 2022.Find out more here.
4. Timbre+ Eastside @ Expo Official Opening
Looking for a new place to eat now that you can dine out in groups of 5? Check out Timbre+ Eastside, a green and sustainable food park at Expo.
Spanning 2000 sqm in size and with a 800 seat capacity, the food park boasts a diverse range of F&B options, a "Kerbside Pick-up" drive-thru for you to enjoy your food on the go, a children's playground for your young ones to entertain themselves while you eat, a cycling pitstop and even a book swop corner for avid bookworms to curl up with a book while you eat.
While Timbre+ Eastside has been open for a few months now, this Saturday marks its official opening, which means attractive F&B deals, thrilling programmes like displays of classic cars and bicycles, a retail pop-up fair, and free parking. Time to head down for Saturday brunch with the family!
5. Changi Festive Village
As December approaches, Changi Festive Village returns with even more fun-filled activities for you and your family this holiday season.
You and your loved ones can enjoy unique glamping sessions in Terminal 4 and Jewel Changi, race each other at the neon-lit Dino Kart racetrack in T4 Departure Hall and check out a quirky Dino Carnival for old-fashioned family fun, with more activities to follow in the coming weeks.
Nov 26, 2021 to Jan 2, 2022. Find out more here.
This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.