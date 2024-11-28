What to do this weekend (Nov 29 to Dec 1)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Christmas Wonderland 2024 @ Gardens by the Bay

Experience the magic of Christmas at Gardens by the Bay (GBTB) with the return of GBTB's annual Christmas Wonderland at Supertree Grove.

This year, the iconic festive event promises to ignite your senses with its signature light displays, running the gamut from fan favourites like the Walk of Lights tunnel to new offerings such as larger-than-life ice skates, ornament balls and gift boxes.

You can also look forward to festive Garden Rhapsody light and sound shows, Blizzard Time snowfall in the Gardens with a 20-metre-tall Spalliera light display as a backdrop, fun carnival games and rides, festive entertainment including choral performances and flash mobs, delicious F&B goodies, and much more.

Be sure to also visit Santa's Village with your family for photos with Father Christmas, or swing by Mistletoe Alley for a round of Christmas shopping.

Nov 29 2024 to Jan 1 2025

2. Disney Garden of Wonder at Floral Fantasy

For more fun at Gardens by the Bay, check out Disney Garden of Wonder at Floral Fantasy.

Arriving in Singapore for the first time, this pop-up garden features large-scale topiary and floral sculptures of beloved Disney characters, representing a long-standing Disney World tradition.

You can expect reimagined versions of Disney and Pixar favourites such as Mickey Mouse & Friends, Winnie the Pooh, The Little Mermaid, Woody and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story and more in the form of stunning horticultural displays to delight your senses.

Dec 1 2024 to Mar 31 2025

3. Anime Festival Asia 2024

If you're a fan of anime or cosplay, you won't want to miss this year's edition of Anime Festival Asia (AFA).

Taking place across 3 days at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, AFA 2024 boasts a massive Exhibition Hall, which is further divided into several zones.

Highlights include Akiba Town, where the meat of the booths and exhibitors is located, the Game On! zone, which shows off a mix of established and indie games, and the Creators Hub, a dedicated community area where illustrators and crafters sell self-created fan merchandise.

There's also the Stage Hall, which gives you access to various stage programs for the day of your entry, featuring exclusive licensed contents showcases, dialogues, anime screenings, international guests and more.

Of course, cosplaying is both allowed and encouraged, but be sure to check the AFA website to make sure your costume adheres to the event's guidelines.

Nov 29 to Dec 1 2024

4. Pokemon Aqua Adventure

Splash into fun with Pokemon Aqua Adventure at Adventure Cove this December.

Catch a Pokemon parade with a costumed mascot of Pikachu, keep your eyes peeled for a glimpse of unique Pokemon around the waterpark, and say hello to your favourite Pokemon at meet-and-greet sessions.

Don't forget to check out the retail area for exclusive Pokemon-themed merchandise!

Dec 1 2024 to Jan 1 2025

5. A Universal Christmas

Enjoy a spectacle like no other at Universal Studios Singapore (USS) this holiday season.

To celebrate the recent release of Universal Pictures' film adaptation of Wicked, the film's breathtaking setting is descending upon the New York zone, where the fantabulous Emerald City and the wonders of the Land of Oz come alive.

You're invited to meet with iconic characters like Elphaba, Glinda, and even The Wizard himself, be a part of the daily hustle and bustle of the Emerald City life with various thrilling photo spots, and more.

You can also visit the Emerald Beautification Salon for an Elphaba or Glinda-inspired makeover, which includes face painting, hair styling, and nail services, and snag swankified Wicked merchandise.

For more fun, check out the park's brand new Christmas experience called Santa's Mechanical World, where the Hollywood zone goes steampunk, and catch Tinker Time Christmas, a new show where Super Grover and the gang from Sesame Street get into playful antics with the Christmas Time Tinkering Machine.

Other highlights include light-and-music projection mapping shows with beloved DreamWorks Animated characters, Christmas meet-and-greet sessions, holiday-themed character encounters, and much, much more.

Nov 29 2024 to Jan 1 2025

6. A Merry Reef Adventure

Dive into an exciting reef-inspired experience at S.E.A. Aquarium this December.

Join Caleb, a Clown Triggerfish as he searches for the owner of a jolly red hat in a colourful Swim-and-Seek Adventure, brought to life in collaboration with Singapore-based picture-book author & artist, Josef Lee.

Along the way, you'll also learn about the fascinating marine life that lives amongst the vibrant coral reef.

You can also celebrate the holiday season with the Santa diver and his merry elves, snap photos with the aquarium's adorable mascots Mika, Mako and Manja decked out in their best holiday outfits, and more.

Nov 29 2024 to Jan 2 2025

7. Jumptopia Triple Adventure @ Marina Bay Sands

Take your kids to Marina Bay Sands for holiday fun with Kiztopia's Jumptopia Triple Adventure.

Located at Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Jumptopia Triple Adventure boasts a massive crossover between Sonic, CoComelon, and Kiztopia Friends, featuring a sprawling 45,000 sq ft wonderland with 10 giant inflatables, from slides to ballpits, obstacle courses and more.

You can also check out the Kiztopia & Friends Christmas market, bounce along to stage performances, enjoy meet-and-greet sessions with live characters, and more.

Till Jan 5 2025

8. Sugar Rush Adventure @ West Mall

Can't get enough of Kiztopia? Why not explore a world of sweet enchantment at Sugar Rush Adventure?

Held in collaboration with Swensen's and located at West Mall, Sugar Rush Adventure invites you to step into Raby's Ice- Cream Paradise, a magical inflatable wonderland where you can slide down vibrant rainbows, plunge into a colourful ball pit, and marvel at whimsical life-sized, upside-down ice-cream cones.

Till Dec 15 2024

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.