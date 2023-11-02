What to do this weekend (Nov 3 to 5)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this weekend.

1. Trifecta Launch Festival

Trifecta, Singapore's first indoor surf, snow and skate attraction, opened its doors just last week. To celebrate its grand opening, you're invited to party at the Trifecta Launch Festival.

Consisting of four festivals across four weeks, this extravaganza boasts a wide range of activities, from surf, snow and skate arenas to art exhibitions, marketplaces, wellness workshops, film screenings and more, rounding off with a two-day music festival spotlighting local DJs and musicians, with four headliner acts from overseas.

Till Nov 19, 2023. Find out more here

2. IHC Deepavali Open House 2023

Celebrate Deepavali at the Indian Heritage Centre's (IHC) ongoing Deepavali Open House 2023.

You're invited to check out a dramatised gallery tour with interactive dance segments, theatre and more, as well as storytelling sessions and a Pichwai painting workshop, and more.

Till Nov 12, 2023. Find out more here

3. 2-Park Wildlife Wonders Bundle

Now's the perfect time to visit our wildlife parks, as Mandai Wildlife Reserve is offering a 2-Park Wildlife Wonders Bundle from now till Dec 30. With this bundle, you'll save up to 40 per cent off admission to Singapore Zoo and River Wonders.

Take your kids to learn, explore and play at the newly opened KidzWorld — Home of the Ranger Buddies at Singapore Zoo, then head to River Wonders to bid farewell to Le Le before he departs for China.

Till Dec 30, 2023. Find out more here

4. Pokemon Match Battle Happy Meals

Here's one for the Pokemon lovers, both kids and the young at heart. McDonald's is now offering adorable Pikachu Happy Meal boxes, with limited-edition Pokemon Match Battle trading cards for you to collect.

New sets release every Thursday at 11 am from now till Nov 29, so get yours while stocks last.

Till Nov 29, 2023. Find out more here

