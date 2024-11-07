What to do this weekend (Nov 8 to 10)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Changi Festive Village

Changi Festive Village is back for the holiday season!

This year, Changi Airport has partnered with Sanrio to offer various festive activities and games for the whole family.

You're invited to pose and snap pictures with an adorable 8-metre-tall Hello Kitty centrepiece in Terminal 3, surrounded by her friends like Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, My Melody and Kuromi. Kids can also enjoy the nearby Slide of Fun, as well as daily Snow Shows adding a touch of winter.

In addition, there will be topiaries of other Sanrio characters across Changi Airport's terminals, such as a Kuromi topiary in the Terminal 1 Arrival Garden.

For more fun, Terminal 3 is also hosting a Sanrio Carnival with Hello Kitty and Friends.

Test your luck and skill at Hello Kitty and Friends-themed game booths featuring classic carnival favourites, such as the Cinnamoroll Ring Toss to redeem limited-edition merchandise such as collectible pins and Sanrio character plush toys.

There will also be various carnival rides for kids, like the Hello Kitty and Friends train ride, as well as onsite workshops and activities where you can make your own Sanrio accessories for a unique keepsake.

Want to beat the heat? Why not check out Changi Airport's first-ever water park?

Located at the Coach Bay on Level 1 of Terminal 3, the Cosmic HydroPark promises a splashing good time with attractions like the 7-metre Giant Water Slide, a thrilling water obstacle course, a climbing tower that puts your climbing skills to the test, and more.

Other highlights include Meet-and-Greet sessions with Sanrio characters (minimum spend of $50 in one receipt or $80 in one receipt for supermarkets and Jewel Changi required to redeem Meet-and-Greet Pass), as well as Sanrio pop-up stores selling adorable limited-edition Sanrio merchandise.

Feb 16 2025

2. Singapore Writers Festival 2024

The Singapore Writers Festival (SWF) is back for its 27th edition from Nov 8 to 17.

Themed 'In Our Nature', the 10-day festival invites you to reflect upon what's truly in our nature — as humans, as writers and readers, and as global citizens — as we navigate the world we live in.

You can look forward to an engaging line-up of free and ticketed programmes and activities ranging from talks to exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, book launches, performances, film screenings, storytelling sessions, and much more.

Nov 8 to 17 2024

3. Christmas on a Great Street

Orchard Road's annual Christmas light-up, Christmas on a Great Street, returns from Nov 9 2024 to Jan 1 2025.

You'll be wowed by the centrepiece: A gorgeous, 14-metre-tall Christmas tree decked out in stunning decorations. There will also be dazzling outdoor multimedia 3D and augmented reality projection shows, as well as two Christmas villages with carnival games, rides, live entertainment, food trucks and pop-up stores with festive merchandise.

Nov 9 2024 to Jan 1 2025

4. Singapore Clay Festival: Clay Makers' Market 2024

Head to Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre for Singapore Clay Festival this weekend.

You're invited to take part in an immersive celebration of all things clay and connect with the clay-making community through art, workshops, demos, and throwdowns.

Of course, the highlight is the eponymous Clay Makers' Market, featuring 120 booths that showcase thousands of hand-made ceramics for you to indulge in your year-end ceramics shopping spree.

Nov 8 to 10 2024

5. The Gift of Disney Cruise Line at Jewel

With the announcement that the Disney Adventure cruise ship is coming to Singapore in December 2025, Captain Mickey has placed special gift boxes around Jewel Changi's Canopy Park, each of which offers a glimpse of a different themed area aboard the ship.

You can explore a delightful series of festive displays and photo installations featuring fan-favourite stories and characters from Disney, Pixar and Marvel, including Big Hero 6's Baymax and various characters from Toy Story.

Other highlights include a life-sized, 4-metre replica of the Disney Cruise Line's ship funnel, and a unique experience where you can walk on a simulated top deck.

Nov 8 2024 to Jan 2 2025

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.