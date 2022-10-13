What to do this weekend (Oct 14 to 16)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. A Decade of Gratitude – Tiong Bahru Bakery x Tangs pop-up installation

If you haven't already done so, check out Tiong Bahru Bakery's (TBB) newest 10th anniversary pop-up installation this weekend.

Located outside TBB Tangs, A Decade of Gratitude is an interactive space highlighting the bakery's history and dedication to artisanal French baking. You're invited to experience this journey for yourself through five interactive rooms such as a French Butter feature and a French Flour space.

In addition, be sure to take part in on-site activities for a chance to win a year's supply of TBB's signature croissant.

Every $15 spend in a single receipt at a TBB outlet from now till Oct 15 gives you a token to use at the pop-up's sure-win gachapon machine, which is filled with over $20,000 worth of prizes to be won, including dining vouchers and, of course, the prized croissants.

Alternatively, you can also take part in TBB's social media contest. Simply share an Instagram reel or TikTok video of the pop-up, tagging @tiongbahrubakery with the hashtag #tbbbakingmemories.

The best three submissions will win a year's supply of TBB croissants worth over $1460 each.

Till Oct 15

Find out more here or here

2. Silent Disco Asia

Get ready to groove at Silent Disco Asia this weekend. Back after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, this year's edition spans four weekends, set against the stunning backdrop of the city at Marina Bay Sands' SkyPark Observation Deck.

Wondering how this works? Equipped with a pair of LED-lit headphones, you'll get to rock out to the beat as three DJs spin different styles of music – simply flick between each channel and dance away to your favourite jams.

Oct 14 to Nov 5

Find out more here

3. MHC ClosingFest

The Malay Heritage Centre (MHC) is closing for redevelopment works at the end of this month and slated for reopening in 2025.

In the meantime, head down to MHC and join the farewell party. You can look forward to an engaging line-up of performances, workshops, craft activities and even a bazaar with cuisines from various Malay cultures.

Oct 14 to 30

Find out more here

4. The Japan Rail Fair 2022

The Japan Rail Fair returns for its third edition this weekend in its first-ever hybrid format.

Coinciding with the 150th anniversary of the opening of Japan's railway system and Japan's Railway Day, Tetsudo no Hi, on Oct 14 this rail fair features an exciting line-up of programmes like staged performances, travel webinars, artisanal sake tasting, and, of course, showcases of railway sites and trips.

Don't forget to snag event-exclusive merch while you're onsite!

Oct 14 to 16

Find out more here

5. Singapore Biennale 2022

The seventh edition of the Singapore Biennale (SB2022) is here, bearing the name Natasha.

Featuring over 50 homegrown and international artists and collaborators, SB2022 invites you to witness projects that create spaces for interaction and reflection while encouraging public participation.

These works are located in various designated places across Singapore including Tanjong Pagar Distripark, Sentosa Cove, regional libraries and even our offshore islands.

Oct 16 to March 19

Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.