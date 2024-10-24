What to do this weekend (Oct 25 to 27)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Shake Shack x Keng Eng Kee Seafood

If you're a Shake Shack fan, there's good news: The beloved brand is teaming up with Michelin-selected zi char restaurant Keng Eng Kee Seafood (KEK Seafood) for a special collaboration!

From now till Dec 31, all Shake Shack outlets will offer a special menu with zi char-inspired food and drinks.

Drawing inspiration from KEK Seafood's famous white pepper crab and coffee pork ribs, the collab menu includes food items such as white pepper beef burger, white pepper fries, coffee-glazed chicken burger and coffee-glazed chicken bites.

In addition, Shake Shack is sprucing up its drinks menu with beverages inspired by local flavours. Quench your thirst with Buah Long Long lemonade, or indulge in a creamy Raspberry Bandung Shake.

Till Dec 31 2024

2. The Princess and the Pea

Catch a lively musical retelling of Hans Christian Andersen's classic story by Singapore Repertory Theatre from now till end November.

When a bedraggled princess arrives at the palace seeking a bed for the night, the Queen decides to use the Princess Pea Test to ensure she has the ideal princess attributes before allowing her to marry her lovesick son.

But this princess is not your typical princess! Instead of spending the night tossing and turning on a mountain of mattresses, she's out beating baddies, defeating dragons, and rewriting fairytale endings.

But the princess has yet to confront her biggest, greenest foe yet — the PEA, a rogue computer that refuses to believe princesses can be heroes or that 'happily ever after' can be redefined.

With the prince's inventions and the queen's support, the trio works together, learning not to judge a book by its cover, discovering heroes in unexpected forms, and with the support of friends, rewriting their story to create their own happy endings.

Till Nov 30 2024

3. Amerigo Vespucci docks in Singapore

Dubbed "the world's most beautiful ship" the 93-year-old Italian Navy training vessel, Amerigo Vespucci, is docking at Marina Bay Cruise Centre for the first time.

You're invited to step onboard to explore this gorgeous ship and meet its crew members. In addition, the ship's docking period will be accompanied by Villaggio Italia, an event that showcases the beauty of Italy through art, culture, food and more.

Do note that while access to the event and visits to the ship are free, you'll need to pre-book your ticket in advance.

7.30 pm to 10.45 pm, Oct 24 2024 | 9 am to 10.45 pm, Oct 25 to 27 2024 | 9 am to 5 pm, Oct 28 2024

4. Korean Film Festival 2024

The Korean Film Festival is back from Oct 25 till Nov 3 at Golden Village Suntec City.

Jointly organised by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and Singapore Film Society, this year's festival is themed Circle of Life, celebrating the beauty of life's interconnected systems.

You can look forward to a curated selection of 13 exceptional Korean films spanning various genres, from dramas and thrillers to documentaries and animated films.

Do note that while admission is free, you'll need to pre-book your ticket beforehand.

Oct 25 to Nov 3

[[nid:706864]]

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.