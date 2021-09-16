What to do this weekend (Sept 17 to 19 ) - stay safe!

PHOTO: Tunku Khalsom

Can't get enough of Dale Chihuly's gorgeous glass sculptures? Good news: The ongoing exhibition of his works at Gardens by the Bay has been extended till October.

In addition, the exhibition has also been expanded to include an exclusive showcase of artworks complementing Chihuly's spectacular glass installations.

This special showcase, which debuts tomorrow, features a curated selection of artworks by local artists Florence Ng, Jahan Loh, Koh Dawn and Tunku Khalsom, with the artworks positioned at various locations within the exhibition area.