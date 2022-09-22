What to do this weekend (Sept 23 to 25)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

House of Dreams

PHOTO: Ion Orchard

Ion Orchard brings childhood dreams to life at House of Dreams, a larger-than-life Barbie exhibition showcasing a stunning collection of over 600 unique Barbie dolls.

The dolls are all from the private collection of local Barbie enthusiast Jian Yang, who will also be running exclusive paper couture workshops where you'll design and create a unique Barbie outfit from upcycled materials.

Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board, this first-of-its-kind exhibition showcases Barbies in ensembles from luxury design houses to Singapore's homegrown labels, set against the landscape inspired by the Barbie Dreamhouse.

Be sure to check out the special Barbie box photo booth to pose and snap pics while you're there.

Till Oct 21, 2022.

Find out more here.

Lego® Technic McLaren Formula One™ Pop-Up Experience

PHOTO: Lego

Looking forward to the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix 2022? Here's something to hype you up even more: A life-sized Lego replica of the sleek McLaren Formula One race car that you can sit in!

Built by the only Lego Certified Professional in the Southern Hemisphere, Ryan "The Brickman" McNaught, this spectacular build is made up of 288,315 Lego bricks and measures 5.7 metres in length and 2.4 metres in width.

Be sure to snap a pic of yourself sitting in the car; childhood dream of being an F1 racer, (almost) fulfilled!

You can also take part in various on-site activities such as building activities and speed challenges, and stand a chance to take home a special gift with purchase.

Die-hard F1 fans will want to visit the site on September 28, as youngest-ever British Formula One Driver Lando Norris himself will be making an appearance at the pop-up.

Sept 23 to Oct 2, 2022.

Find out more here.

Singapore Improv Festival

The biennial Singapore Improv Festival is back for its third edition this weekend.

With a thrilling line-up of shows and performances by 40 local and international teams, the festival promises a weekend of unscripted stories brought to life by both the audience and the performers, running a gamut of genres from comedy to horror, murder mystery dramas and much more.

Till Sept 25, 2022.

Find out more here.

Movies by the Beach – The Transporter

Head to Sentosa island for a free movie screening of The Transporter. Taking place at Southside on Sentosa, the screening is a walk-in event, no pre-booking required.

However, entry is on a first come first serve basis with a maximum capacity of 400 pax, so be sure to get there early to secure your spot.

7.30pm, Sept 23, 2022.

Find out more here.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.