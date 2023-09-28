What to do this weekend (Sept 29 to Oct 1)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. USS Halloween Horror Nights 11

Southeast Asia's biggest Halloween event is back with new nightmare including five immersive haunted houses, three terrifying scare zones and two hair-raising shows.

Dive into the heart-pounding adventure of The Weeknd's After Hours Till Dawn Nightmare, step into the halls of Hyosan High from Netflix's hit series All Of Us Are Dead, escape the clutches of the Pied Piper's Grimm Encounters, and more.

Do note that no costumes or costume masks are allowed, and the event is not advised for children under 13 years old.

Date: Sept 29 to Nov 4

Find out more here

2. Chrysanthemum Charm

Inspired by the open grasslands reminiscent of the steppes of Mongolia, the Chrysanthemum Charm floral display features some 80 varieties of diverse chrysanthemums - including more than 10 new varieties making their debut in Southeast Asia. You can also catch a glimpse of other gorgeous blooms such as dianthus, asters, as well as Mongolia's national flower, scabiosa.

Also on display are elements of Mongolian culture, including a life-sized, specially-crafted Mongolian ger ("home" in Mongolian, and more commonly referred to as a "yurt" in English), with interiors recreated to showcase the traditional nomadic lifestyle that is practiced by Mongolians even today.

Date: Sept 29 to Nov 13

Find out more here

3. Mid-Autumn Family FUN @ SCCC

Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival at Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) this weekend.

You can look forward to lantern riddles, a creative makers' market, guided lantern walks, stargazing activities, storytelling sessions, workshops, and much more.

Date: Sept 29 to Oct 1

Find out more here

4. World Food Fair 2023

Foodies unite: World Food Fair 2023 is here with over 1,000 products from more than 200 vendors flying in from countries all over the world such as Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Australia.

Bring your appetite and try out samples ranging from local delights to overseas snacks, exotic sauces, organic food, fancy groceries and more.

Date: Till Oct 1

Find out more here

