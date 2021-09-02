What to do this weekend (Sept 3 to 5) - stay safe!

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Eatbox 2021

Ready your taste buds, because Eatbox 2021 is here!

Hosted by the organisers of the popular Artbox festival and Shilin Night Market, Eatbox occupies 9,500 square feet of space in Tekka Place near Rochor MRT.

The creative food hall boasts 20 booths and four kiosks hawking delicious treats ranging from traditional delights to fusion options, each more mouthwatering than the last.

But that's not all: For the first time ever, this food festival plays host to a quirky Instant Noodle-themed Experience Playground for you to explore.

Snap a pic or two at 13 Instagrammable instant noodle installations, then spice up your accessories with the themed merchandise available for retail.

If you're feeling lucky, you can also try to snag yourself a packet of noodles to take home at the instant noodle claw machine.

From Sept 3, 2021. Find out more here

READ ALSO: We visited Eatbox's new permanent space and stuffed our faces with Muslim-friendly mookata, Thai shaker noodles and BTS macarons

2. Wan Qing Mid-Autumn Festival 2021 (digital edition)

Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival with the digital edition of Wan Qing Mid-Autumn Festival this weekend.

You can look forward to an engaging line-up of online activities for the whole family including lantern riddles, craft demonstrations, and gamified content on the stories of Chang'e, Houyi and many more.

In addition, be sure to swing by Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall (SYSNMH) and check out "Those Moonlit Moments...", a gorgeous outdoor installation comprising four large lantern replicas in the shape of characters created by Thailand artist Boonyavee Boonsakda (Ngaew Ngaew).

The adorable Moon Rabbit character, which was created specially for the Mid-Autumn Festival, is inspired by the Jade Rabbit, a mythical being from Chinese folklore which keeps the goddess Chang'e company on the moon.

Till Sept 26, 2021. Find out more here

3. Moon-LIT! @ Singapore Discovery Centre

Can't get enough of Mid-Autumn Festival festivities? Check out Moon-LIT! at Singapore Discovery Centre for a fun day out with the kids.

Be wowed by the ethereal Moon Mirrors floating light installation by the Discovery Lake, learn to craft an adorable paper rabbit lantern, hunt for clues on a Moonwalk trail to learn intriguing facts about the Moon and more.

Sept 4, 2021 to Sept 26, 2021. Find out more here

4. Gardens by the Bay Autumn Season Pass

If you haven't visited Gardens by the Bay recently, there's no time like the present.

The new Autumn Season Pass promotion lets you enjoy unlimited visits to the Flower Dome and the new Flight of the Moth Orchid display at Cloud Forest Conservatory between Sept 1 and Nov 30.

The pass costs $20 for adults, $12 for children aged three to 12 and $15 for seniors (those aged 60 and above), and is only available for purchase till Sept 12, so be sure to grab it soon!

Till Sept 12, 2021. Find out more here

This article was first published in Wonderwall.