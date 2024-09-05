What to do this weekend (Sept 6 to 8)

Ready for the weekend? Here's what you can look forward to this week.

1. Bubble Planet Singapore

Step into a whimsical world of bubbles with the Bubble Planet pop-up, taking place at Singapore Expo Hall 8B.

You can look forward to 11 interactive themed areas that are suitable for both kids and the young at heart, ranging from an LED underwater world to an oversized bubble bath ball pit, a simulated hot air balloon flight, a futuristic, robot-led bubble show, and much more.

2. Art of the Brick

Also taking place at Hall 8B of Singapore Expo, the world's best-known Lego art exhibition is a must-visit.

You're invited to marvel at over 150 sculptures by artist Nathan Sawaya, collectively made from more than 1 million bricks.

Aside from original artistic sculptures, you can look forward to seeing reimagined versions of famous art masterpieces like Michelangelo's David, Van Gogh's Starry Night and Da Vinci's Mona Lisa, and even a 6-metre-long reproduction of a T-Rex skeleton.

3. Mid-Autumn Festival 2024 @ Gardens by the Bay

Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival at Gardens by the Bay from now till Sept 22.

Meet Kiddo and friends as they bring you through picturesque paths lined with colourful lanterns, each inspired by joyful scenes of childhood playtime under the moonlit skies.

Don't miss the special lantern set designed by local illustrator Lee Kow Fong (also known as Ah Guo), which will bring back fond memories of traditional mid-autumn festival celebrations.

Other highlights include cultural performances, workshops, carnival games, delectable street food, and more.

Till Sept 22, 2024.

4. Dive

Explore the dark side of love with this humorous yet heartfelt play by Wild Rice.

Love feels so good… until it doesn't. But every couple has disagreements, right?

You wonder if this feeling is normal - the walking on eggshells, sharpness, broken glass. Or are you being over-sensitive? And then things are good again, the world disappears and nothing else matters. There is nothing but you and me.

Friends start to ask: 'Is everything okay?' And something inside screams at you: 'This isn't normal, this isn't right. Leave, why don't you just leave?' But you've been together so long. You can't imagine life apart.

Dive follows one such relationship from giddy adolescence to old age, as love mutates into something unbearable, but is still impossible to let go of.

Till Sept 22, 2024.

