What to do this weekend (Sept 9 to 11)

1. A Minion's Perspective Experience

If you're a fan of Illumination's Minions, you'll want to check out this new pop-up at Resorts World Sentosa. Arriving in Singapore for the very first time, A Minion's Perspective Experience is an interactive exhibition where you're invited to immerse yourself in the colourful world of the Minions.

The pop-up consists of eight thematic zones with various life-sized characters and thematic environments from the Despicable Me franchise, spread out across a space of over 1,400 square metres. You'll relive iconic scenes from the movies, test your skills in a variety of interactive games, design your very own fart gun in Gru's Lab, and much more.

Till Jan 2, 2023

2. The LKY Musical

Seven years after its inaugural run, The LKY Musical returns to the stage as the first large-scale musical to be staged in Singapore in over two years.

Starring Kit Chan and Adrian Pang as Madam Kwa Geok Choo and the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew respectively, this homegrown musical spotlights the early days of Lee Kuan Yew's story, from his student days in 1941 to Singapore's independence in 1965.

Till Oct 2, 2022

3. A Flight to Remember @ Jurong Bird Park

ICYMI, Jurong Bird Park will be closing on Jan 3 next year and moving to its new home at Mandai. As a last hurrah to celebrate over 50 years of the park's rich legacy, you're invited to join your feathered friends at Jurong Bird Park for a series of macaw-some milestone festivities.

Take a trip down memory lane as you explore a self-guided Heritage Trail, then check out a 2D replica of the famous Panorail that once offered guests bird’s-eye views around the park and snap photos of your "trip". You can also check out a staff-curated trail for an insider's guide to secret spots and hidden gems in the park - including a special "staff-only" menu item at Hawk Cafe.

Till Jan 3, 2023

4. Asean Music Showcase Festival 2022

For the first time since its founding in 2020, the Asean Music Showcase Festival (AMS) will be holding its first in-person showcase this weekend. Three stages will be set up across Haw Par Villa, featuring over 40 acts performing various music genres.

You can look forward to local artists from Singapore like post-rock band Amateur Takes Control, indie pop act Pleasantry, and pop-R&B act ffion taking the stage alongside a mix of established and emerging artists from other A countries.

Sept 10 to 11, 2022

5. Sands for Singapore Charity Festival 2022

Back for the first time after a two-year hiatus, Marina Bay Sands' signature Sands for Singapore Charity Festival is back. Kicking off today with a special edition of Spectra, Marina Bay Sands' light and water show, this three-day family extravaganza invites you and your family to celebrate with live music, entertainment and delicious food for a good cause.

Check out the bustling Giving Marketplace at the Event Plaza, where eight non-profit organisations, four social enterprises, and three small local businesses will be raising funds for charity via a curated selection of unique lifestyle products and yummy F&B treats available for retail.

You can also sign up for various craft workshops where you'll learn to create DIY projects like Mid-Autumn Festival-themed keychains and glass jar lights.

Till Sept 10, 2022

6. Moonfest – A Mid-Autumn Celebration 2022

Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival with Esplanade's annual Moonfest festival. You can look forward to a wide range of family-friendly traditional Chinese arts performances and activities like lantern-making workshops, traditional puppet performances, Cantonese opera, Chinese calligraphy classes, and more.

Sept 9 to 11, 2022

