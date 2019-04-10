What to do when you see injured or abandoned wild animals in Singapore

Because this is their home too.
Every now and then, wild animals (such as snakes, monitor lizards, civets, and pangolins) find their way into our urban dwellings and on other instances, we may find exotic animals that used to be pets abandoned by previous owners who decided not to care for them anymore. (P.S. Not cool!)
Here's what you should do on both occasions.
WILD ANIMALS
WHAT DO I DO WHEN I SPOT NATIVE WILD ANIMALS?
The good people at ACRES (Animal Concerns Research and Education Society) advise the public to leave native wild animals as they are.
"As a city island, these animals have learnt to adapt to the urban environment. As a result, we tend to see them often.
Removing wild animals from their natural habitat is a criminal offence for the majority of species in Singapore."
But what do you do if you are concerned about a wild animal that is obviously in distress or severely injured? You can call the ACRES Wildlife Rescue Hotline on 97837782 and provide the following information:
- Describe the animal (type of animal, size, colour, markings/distinct features, etc)
- Describe any injuries
- Let them know if any other animals are nearby
- Send a photo of the animal to 9783 7782 via text message or WhatsApp
HOW DO I KNOW IF THE WILD ANIMAL IS INJURED AND NEEDS RESCUING
- When the animal's parent(s) are known to be dead (young, unweaned animals)
- When the animal is in obvious danger
- When the animal is thin, cold, weak, or appears sick
- When there are flies buzzing around or crawling on the animal
- When the animal has been in the mouth of a cat
- When a bird's nest containing chicks has fallen out of a tree and cannot be put back (However if you find a nest on the ground, put it back into the nearest tree without touching the chicks if possible)
I'VE CALLED ACRES FOR HELP. HOW DO I HANDLE THE ANIMAL IN THE MEANTIME?
- Try not to pick the animal up with your hands, even if you are wearing gloves.
- If an animal is severely injured or immobile, simply place a container (with some holes for ventilation over it), slide the lid or a thin board underneath, then gently turn the container so the animal ends up in the bottom and then cap it.
IF YOU ARE BRINGING THE ANIMAL TO ACRES (AT 91 JALAN LEKAR) OR A VET:
DO NOT TRY TO RESCUE WHEN
This article was first published in The Finder.