What to do when your kid talks too much in class

Your child's teacher has just told you that your Primary 1 kid talks too much in class and doesn't pay enough attention. That's bad enough, but she also tells you that because he talks too much, it is affecting his grades.

You are pleased he enjoys school so much, and that he has good language skills, but you recognise it is time to rein in your Mr Chatterbox.

I recall having that problem when I was in school but I had no idea at the time - it wasn't until my mother once returned from a Parent's Night meeting at the school and she told me the teacher said I "should be gagged"!

I was so embarrassed. After that, I made a specific effort not to be so chatty to my classmates… well, at least I tried.

TALK TO YOUR CHILD ABOUT SCHOOL