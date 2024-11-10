What to do, where to stay, top tips and best deals for your next getaway

Still no plans for the year-end holidays? Let November's Travel Scoop inspire you to nearby destinations where you'll get that much-needed break. Eat, shop, and explore at new spots in Bangkok and Phuket, or kick back on the sandy beaches of Bali.

Otherwise, engage your inner foodie with a food tour around Malacca. It pays to plan ahead, especially if you are looking to maximise your public holidays and long weekends next year (2025 Public Holidays).

Be it travel deals with free flights or new places to explore, we've got it all in this month's Travel Scoop.

Travel fairs & deals

Return of AirAsia free seats promo

It pays to plan early because AirAsia's Free* Seats promotion is back! This time, the low-cost carrier is putting up 12 million promotional seats for travel across 130+ destinations, with free* seats from Singapore to popular destinations like Kuala Lumpur, Penang, and Ipoh.

Or visit destinations like Phuket and Jakarta from only S$69. Weekend getaway, anyone? But that's not all. In celebration of AirAsia X's 17th anniversary, you'll get to enjoy fares to Seoul, Hokkaido, Kathmandu and other destinations, with a stopover in KL or BKK, starting from only S$188**.

DBS and POSB cardholders can save an extra S$50*** on bookings over S$250. Book by November 10 via airasia.com or the AirAsia MOVE app.

*Free Seat fare is only applicable for the base fare, excluding airport taxes, fuel surcharges and other applicable fees. All-in fare starts from S$69 one-way. Other terms and conditions apply.

**All-in one-way fares start from S$188 and are inclusive of airport taxes, fuel surcharges, and other applicable fees. Other terms and conditions apply.

***Exclusive S$50 discount is eligible for DBS and/or POSB bank Cardmembers only. Valid on AirAsia flights with flight codes AK, FD and QZ.

Hotels, resorts & retreats

Family escapade at The Mulia, Bali



With school holidays around the corner, The Mulia, Bali sets up the ultimate family escape along the pristine beaches of Nusa Dua.

Book the Royal Suite at Mulia Resort, Earl Suite at The Mulia, or Family Villas at Mulia Villas (good for two adults and two children) to enjoy daily breakfast, complimentary access to Mulia Kidz and T-Zone, plus complimentary ice cream at Cannele for the little ones.

Guests at The Mulia and Mulia Villas will also enjoy exclusive perks like afternoon tea, free-flow cocktails, and round-the-clock butler service. Best part, the resort has even sorted you out with 101 things to do with your family, so you can focus on making cherished memories this holiday. Find out more here.

Reviews, destination guides & new openings

Scoot to Malacca

With Scoot now flying five times a week to Malacca on their new Embraer E190-E2 Aircrafts, it's time to revisit the Unesco World Heritage city.

Besides diving into Peranakan culture at the museums and Jonker Street, make sure to savour the best local dishes in Malacca (without long queues!) and sip your coffee as you kick back at these unique cafes in Malacca.

New lifestyle hub One Bangkok



Bangkok welcomes new lifestyle hub, One Bangkok, set to redefine retail, dining, and entertainment in the heart of Bangkok. Situated at the intersection of Sathorn, Silom, and Rama IV Road, this 160,000 sqm integrated district houses three unique retail destinations with over 900 stores.

Shop for lifestyle brands and Japanese food at the community-centric Parade, or find Jim Thompson's first retail-dining venue, and the world's largest Swatch store, alongside a slew of local and international brands at The Storeys. POST 1928 is the place to go for luxury brands, fine dining, and bespoke services.

Satisfy those hunger pangs at the Food Loop where you can indulge in everything from local cuisine to Thailand's first Wolfgang's Steakhouse.

Getting there: Take the MRT Blue Line and exit at Lumphini Station with a direct underground link to One Bangkok. Or alight at the designated drop-off points at Parade, THE STOREYS, and One Bangkok Forum.

Guide to the Cultural Side of Phuket

The North-east monsoon may be on the horizon for Singapore, but you might want to know that it is the best time to explore explore Thailand's largest island, Phuket. Besides, spending time on the beach, explore the cultural side of Phuket at Phuket Old Town.

Spanning across nine streets, Phuket Old Town is a charming enclave of attractions, restaurants, and shops that you won't want to miss.

