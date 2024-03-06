What does it mean to feel rich in Singapore? Street survey reveals candid views

"I don't feel like I'm rich... It's hard to survive. I feel like the struggles of living in Singapore are real, especially in the last two years."

That's what a young medical dosimetrist said when interviewed about whether Singaporeans feel rich in a video for the Asian Boss YouTube channel, uploaded on Tuesday (March 5).

In the video, eight passers-by were interviewed separately, sharing their thoughts on what it means to be living in the country considered to be one of the richest in the world.

While Singapore certainly carries that title, it seems some of its citizens may not feel the same.

"I'm scared to be sick in Singapore, actually," the dosimetrist added. "I don't feel like I have enough to pay for my medical bills should I be stricken with a serious illness.

"Fundamentally, I don't even feel like I have enough to grow old comfortably in Singapore, so I wouldn't even label myself as middle class."

Laughing awkwardly, a chef, who shared that he earns about $1,800 a month, also admitted that he doesn't feel rich.

"I still have to support my family, my family isn't rich. I come from a poor family… and I have a girlfriend right now, so I do try my best to be rich," he said.

'I think of myself as rich'

But sometimes being rich doesn't mean having money — it could also mean having your needs and wants fulfilled.

An elderly woman told Asian Boss that she thinks she's rich because she has enough to eat and a "little" money to spend.

"I never ask for something to eat or for money from people, that's why I think of myself as rich," she concluded.

Although he didn't feel rich, a young contractor in a drafting company also echoed the elderly woman's opinions.

"I don't feel rich, but I believe that I have a lifestyle that I'm happy to live.

"And I think being rich isn't about how much money you make, but what kind of meaning you get in life."

'We don't feel rich'

In the comments section of the video, netizens pondered if they felt rich, or even if that feeling exists.

"I don't think even a rich person anywhere would feel rich," said one. "They'd always want more."

Another said: "Living in Singapore, we don't feel rich. Living in some of our neighbour's countries, we can feel a little bit rich."

A user who claimed to earn a "median Singaporean salary" also shared that they are "constantly stressed out" because of the high cost of living and competition at work.

"That is the price of living in Singapore, I guess; you are not dead but not rich, either," they said.

What is being rich?

Respondents also shared their thoughts on how being rich is defined — for some, it's material luxury.

Said a young woman: "Designer bags and things like that… regular people have one or two, but rich people have a whole room of designer bags."

A domestic helper who spoke with Asian Boss also shared that being able to afford a house, car and luxury goods would equate to being wealthy.

Some netizens agreed with property being a measure of wealth, also further breaking down what being rich could mean.

"I would say generally Singaporeans are asset rich but may not be cash rich. The reason I say this is because their property is very expensive so a big chunk of their wealth is stuck in property," a comment wrote.

Some, however, also felt that it's relative — the contractor mentioned that there is a net asset value benchmark of $2 million, and having beyond that amount would mean that you were rich.

The dosimetrist had a different approach: "Being rich in Singapore would mean earning to a level that exceeds the pace of inflation."

When asked to elaborate if there were specific numbers that she could provide, she replied that she couldn't, because "these numbers are out of my imagination".

One netizen felt that the definition of being rich isn't necessarily restricted to monetary value.

They questioned: "There are many ways of being rich, not just materially. If you are selfless, helpful, kind to your own body, manage your wealth well, meditate and pray, live a meaningful life, wouldn't that be considered as being rich?"

'Every country has the poor and the rich'

Speaking with Asian Boss, a retiree asserted that not all Singaporeans are rich — in fact, he worries for the next generation of people in Singapore.

According to him, earning a salary of $2,000 to $3,000 isn't enough to survive in Singapore, especially with the rising cost of living.

"The only thing that's not going up is the pay, so people are struggling and working really hard to survive.

"For the new generation right now, it's difficult for them… so don't have the conception that Singaporeans are all rich, every country has the poor and the rich."

Many netizens agreed with the retiree, with one stating that he "makes an excellent point".

"Things like housing, food, daily necessities are all rising and its not easy especially for the average person... I don't think we are having it easy but you've just got to manage it," said the user. "We are all doing it for our families and its all about survival."

Another commented: "Things are getting really expensive and it is hard for the younger generation to live in. Could be said the same for other countries too."

