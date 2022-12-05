What does a literal Elon Musk Tesla look like?

Have you ever wondered what a Tesla Model 3 made out of Tesla CEO Elon Musk would look like?

We neither, but nonetheless the image exists and someone took a considerable amount of time and effort to make it.

A skilled Photoshop user took to social media/forum Reddit to showcase what an Elon Musk Tesla would look like should the American CEO ever decide to embody his cars, literally.

In a 30-second video clip, Redditor MineMastee6480 showcased a time-lapse of an edit morphing Elon Musk's face onto a car.

In addition, the finishing touches were added by placing Musk's electric car company Tesla's logo, as seen in its popular Model 3 and Model Y electric cars.

Whether or not this video ever finds Musk, we hope this doesn't give Tesla and the recently-acquired owner and CEO of Twitter, Inc any new ideas for now or the future.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.