What to eat, see and do near the 7 new TEL4 MRT stations

East side best side? This just might seal the deal: Seven new Thomson-East Coast Line Stage 4 (TEL4) stations will commence passenger service on Sunday (June 23).

They are:

TE23 Tanjong Rhu

TE24 Katong Park

TE25 Tanjong Katong

TE26 Marine Parade

TE27 Marine Terrace

TE28 Siglap

TE29 Bayshore

Can't wait to explore these areas? We got you covered with our list of good eats and recreational spots around these stations:

See what?

Tanjong Rhu Lookout Tower

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C7bykxuyEOh/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

The Tanjong Rhu Lookout Tower is one of the best low-key spots for scenic sights of the sunrise or sunset, where you don't have to jostle for space. Entry is free, and plus points for being a super romantic date spot!

Fun fact: Local artist Wei Lieh of Very Small Exhibition once lit it up like a rainbow.

A three-minute walk from TE23 Tanjong Rhu MRT station.

Tanjong Rhu Suspension Bridge

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CzXX6LihrWb/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Just a stone's throw away from the Tanjong Rhu Lookout Tower is the prominent Tanjong Rhu Suspension Bridge. Enjoy a relaxing stroll in this gazetted car-lite area, and as you cross the bridge, be mesmerised by how the sun-dappled water sparkles.

Tanjong Rhu Promenade

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/BESdB2SveGZ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

A six-minute walk from TE23 Tanjong Rhu MRT station is what is famously known now as Cat 100 after Taylor Swift's concert here back in March. Clock your steps and get some fresh air here. Like the nobles in Bridgerton, "promenade" along a scenic waterfront route, and admire the panoramic views throughout.

It also allows you easy access to Bay East Garden — also known as Gardens by the Bay East, serving as a convenient shortcut to explore the Marina Bay East Garden area without needing vehicular transport.

Katong Park

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CorOvUAPqF9/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

This serene spot is located right outside TE24 Katong Park MRT station. Inside the park, you'll find a species of eucalyptus known as "Mindanao Gum", which sheds patches of its outer bark at different times, revealing its bright green inner bark.

As this inner bark matures, it transforms into shades of blue, purple, orange, and finally maroon, resulting in a rainbow-like exterior. Check it out in the Wonderwall.sg video here.

According to NParks, this specific tree in Katong Park has also been assigned the title of a "Heritage Tree", which are trees that meet certain criteria, for instance, having a girth of more than 5m, and/or having "botanical, social, historical, cultural and/or aesthetical value. The heritage "rainbow" tree had a last-recorded girth of 3.25m and height of 29.6m in 2021.

East Coast Park

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/B9yAnxOHihm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Given how long East Coast Park is, you can walk (less than 15 minutes) from any of the following MRT stations: TE24 Katong Park, TE25 Tanjong Katong, TE26 Marine Parade, TE28 Siglap and TE29 Bayshore. Cycle, run, rollerblade and more, along the coastline and enjoy the shiok breeze. Just take note that certain parts of the beach may still be closed, due to the recent oil spill.

Eat what?

328 Katong Laksa

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C1eia3NPM4j/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

Although this iconic laksa stall has two locations not in the east (one at Westgate and another at Queensway Shopping Centre), the one at 51 East Coast Road was where it had its humble beginnings. And the OG spot arguably always slaps the hardest, am I right?

Plus, it's now only an eight-minute walk from TE26 Marine Parade MRT station. Don't say bojio!

Little Rogue Coffee

A 10-minute saunter from TE25 Tanjong Katong MRT station will bring you to this cosy cafe. No matter if you're looking on the hunt for brunch or making a quick coffee stop, it's a perfect place to satisfy your hunger pangs.

They have items like K-Pop Chicken Burger, Soft Scrambled Eggs & Ikura, Matcha Latte, and a slew of other delectable offerings on their menu.

Fico

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C3M_zZNp64m/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

The eateries on the Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand 2024 have recently been announced, and Fico is a recent addition to the esteemed list.

The Italian restaurant is known for their fresh handmade pasta (we highly recommend their Spaghetti All’Assassina!) and seafood platters, among others.

They even have a new takeaway kiosk, where you can purchase their "Rent-a-picnic" bundle, which includes an assortment of Italian street fare, Fico’s signature dishes and freshly churned gelato.

Work off those calories and chalk up your steps, as Fico is a 25-minute walk from TE29 Bayshore MRT station.

Beach Road Prawn Noodle House

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CTEWoNll1tC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link[/embed]

"Legendary" is the word for this prawn noodle house, an institution that's been around since the 1920s. Make your way (a nine-minute walk) from TE27 Marine Terrace MRT station to inhale a bowl of their signature "Prawn with Pig Tail Mee", with a side of chilli or hot pink sweet sauce.

Do what?

Singapore Wake Park

If you're an adrenaline junkie, this is the place for you. Not feeling it? Just watch advanced wake boarders strut (surf) their stuff on the water, as they do flips and twists. Kids as young as six are allowed to wakeboard in the lagoon.

Only a 14-minute walk from TE28 Siglap MRT Station.

Xtreme SkatePark

Here, you can practise all sorts of stunts on your skateboards, inline skates or BMX bikes. There are different features (including a combo bowl and a 3.6m-deep vertical bowl) to cater to skaters of all levels. It's a 14-minute walk from TE29 Bayshore MRT Station. Admission is free.

ALSO READ: 114,000 discs make up this kinetic artwork atop of National Gallery

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.