What every mum should eat while breastfeeding or pregnant

WHEN YOU'RE PREGNANT OR BREASTFEEDING

What you eat is Baby's main source of nourishment, especially if you are exclusively breastfeeding.

Sarah Sinaram, head of Nutrition and Dietetic Services from Mount Alvernia Hospital, recommends crucial nutrients that you should be having during this period.

CALCIUM

PHOTO: Pexels

Food sources of calcium: Milk, cheese, yogurt and fortified soya milk

Calcium is essential for mummies because… It helps your baby build strong teeth and bones, as well as grow a healthy heart, nerves and muscles.

When pregnant or breastfeeding, you'll need 1,000mg (three cups milk).

FOLIC ACID

Food sources of folic acid: Dark green vegetables, citrus fruits and juices as well as whole grains

Folic acid is essential for mummies because… It decreases the risk of birth defects of the brain, spine or spinal cord, including spina bifida.

When pregnant, you'll need 600mcg (four cups boiled Brussels sprouts).

IRON

PHOTO: Pexels