What to expect at Wonderfruit 2019: Thailand's sustainable music, arts and lifestyle festival

Wonderfruit never fails to surprise us with its amazing line up of performances, workshops, and food, and this year's no different.

For those not in the loop, Wonderfruit is Thailand's annual arts, music, and lifestyle festival with a strong emphasis on participation, inclusion, sustainability, and social responsibility.

Taking place from 12 to 16 December at The Fields at Siam Country Club outside Pattaya, prepare to be transported into a sustainable utopia nestled in lush greenery as far as the eye can see.

Championing a trailblazing ethos of inspiring lasting sustainable change, the festival is built on six key pillars at its core: Art & Architecture, Music, Family, Farm To Feasts, Talks & Workshops, and Wellness.

The aim? To create a meaningful environmental impact on an ever-growing scale.

For 2019, immerse yourself in the world's first 360-degree sound structure within a stunning Polygon and Solar Stage, as The Fields transforms into a playground filled with hidden thrills, visual delights, and a progressive 24-hour music programme throughout.

A bustling Living Village replaces the main stage, with dining options and workshops in a new interactive area assembled from recycled plastic so you can touch, taste, and feel the world around you.

Groove to the beat and nature within the beautiful Quarry, or explore around to find the Molam Bus, a party of authentic Molam performances choreographed to celebrate the Isaan way that pretty much influences most of Thai culture.

If you ever find yourself hungry, pop on by to Neramit, a 24-hour dining hub for cocktails, brunch, or dinner.

PHOTO: Instagram/wonderfruitfestival

Providing the soundtrack across Wonderfruit's multitude of experiences are a groundbreaking clutch of local and international artists that explore the broadest corners of various genres.

This year's dazzling line up of performers such as Four Tet, Antal, Willow, Floating Points, and so much more ensures that there's a tune for everyone as you vibe from sunrise to sunset atop a stage built by Burning Man artist Gregg Fleishman.

PHOTO: Instagram/wonderfruitfestival

Of course, no Wonderfruit experience is complete without the massive array of installations, talks, and wellness workshops that provide a comprehensive and holistic approach to the festival.

Take a break from the hectic city life with some yoga, gong baths and transcendental dance to ease your body and soul, or empower your mind with thought-provoking talks ranging from weed legalisation to the circular fashion revolution.