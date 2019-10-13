What to expect at Wonderfruit 2019: Thailand's sustainable music, arts and lifestyle festival

PHOTO: Instagram/wonderfruitfestival
Shannon Chua
City Nomads

Wonderfruit never fails to surprise us with its amazing line up of performances, workshops, and food, and this year's no different.

For those not in the loop, Wonderfruit is Thailand's annual arts, music, and lifestyle festival with a strong emphasis on participation, inclusion, sustainability, and social responsibility.

Taking place from 12 to 16 December at The Fields at Siam Country Club outside Pattaya, prepare to be transported into a sustainable utopia nestled in lush greenery as far as the eye can see.

Championing a trailblazing ethos of inspiring lasting sustainable change, the festival is built on six key pillars at its core: Art & Architecture, Music, Family, Farm To Feasts, Talks & Workshops, and Wellness.

The aim? To create a meaningful environmental impact on an ever-growing scale.

For 2019, immerse yourself in the world's first 360-degree sound structure within a stunning Polygon and Solar Stage, as The Fields transforms into a playground filled with hidden thrills, visual delights, and a progressive 24-hour music programme throughout.

A bustling Living Village replaces the main stage, with dining options and workshops in a new interactive area assembled from recycled plastic so you can touch, taste, and feel the world around you.

Groove to the beat and nature within the beautiful Quarry, or explore around to find the Molam Bus, a party of authentic Molam performances choreographed to celebrate the Isaan way that pretty much influences most of Thai culture.

If you ever find yourself hungry, pop on by to Neramit, a 24-hour dining hub for cocktails, brunch, or dinner.

PHOTO: Instagram/wonderfruitfestival

Providing the soundtrack across Wonderfruit's multitude of experiences are a groundbreaking clutch of local and international artists that explore the broadest corners of various genres.

This year's dazzling line up of performers such as Four Tet, Antal, Willow, Floating Points, and so much more ensures that there's a tune for everyone as you vibe from sunrise to sunset atop a stage built by Burning Man artist Gregg Fleishman.

PHOTO: Instagram/wonderfruitfestival

Of course, no Wonderfruit experience is complete without the massive array of installations, talks, and wellness workshops that provide a comprehensive and holistic approach to the festival.

Take a break from the hectic city life with some yoga, gong baths and transcendental dance to ease your body and soul, or empower your mind with thought-provoking talks ranging from weed legalisation to the circular fashion revolution.

There's also the special performance of impressive puppets Pearl & Celeste by Nice Monster to keep you entertained.

When you consciously take part in Wonderfruit's vivid world, you'll be committing yourself to an innovative movement that seeks to inspire lasting change through human connection and worldwide celebration.

This yearly affair is a great opportunity to make enduring environmental impact alongside like-minded individuals, all while witnessing the best of arts, music, and culture.

Wonderfruit 2019 is happening from 12 to 16 December 2019 at The Fields at Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand. Click here for tickets and more information.

This article was first published in City Nomads.

More about
Lifestyle Thailand Arts Festivals music festivals

TRENDING

Singaporean accused of dismembering wife, stepson leads Melaka police to human heads on roof
Singaporean accused of dismembering wife, stepson leads Melaka police to human heads on roof
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Once homeless and broke, 63-year-old now wants to work so he doesn&#039;t have to be on handouts forever
Once homeless and broke, 63-year-old now wants to work so he doesn't have to be on handouts forever
Chinese netizens slam sale of items used by celebrities
Chinese netizens slam sale of items used by celebrities
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer&#039;s boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer's boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
&#039;Cooking smell&#039; probe in Yishun flat: HDB finds no wrongdoing after complaint over alleged illegal food catering
'Cooking smell' probe in Yishun flat: HDB finds no wrongdoing after complaint over alleged illegal food catering
Extra 50 motorcycle lanes at Causeway won&#039;t help ease congestion, say Malaysian motorists
Extra 50 motorcycle lanes at Causeway won't help ease congestion, say Malaysian motorists
AHTC case: Residents not surprised by verdict but many hope WP MPs will not be disqualified
AHTC case: Residents not surprised by verdict but many hope WP MPs will not be disqualified
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh&#039;s sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn&#039;t?
Qi Yuwu is chill about Joanne Peh's sex scenes but Brandon Wong isn't?
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Here&#039;s how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
Here's how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
6 sexual fantasies you have that are totally normal
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back
No panties please: Why women who go commando at the gym never look back

Home Works

Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
House tour: An eclectic and artsy four-room HDB flat in Bedok
How to make your mirror look extra special
How to make your mirror look extra special

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
2 dead after lorry crashes into 2 motorcycles in Woodlands
2 dead after lorry crashes into 2 motorcycles in Woodlands

SERVICES