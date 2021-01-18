What I eat in my hood: Bedok (by a lifelong Eastie)

Hua Yu Wee

Location: 462, Upper East Coast Road

This stretch of road is where some of Singapore’s oldest seafood restaurants like Palm Beach and Spring Court were situated up until the early ’80s. The family-run Hua Yu Wee is the only one left here.

This colonial bungalow is the last vestige of the old days of true beachfront living.

The entrance facing Upper East Coast Road is really back of the house. The front faces sea, which used to lap right outside the structure until land reclamation.

We’ve been coming here for as long as I can remember, so much so that our family always gets a free platter of fruit at the end of the meal when the owner, Angie, sees us.

What’s great about this place is that though it is time-honoured, the kitchen has kept up with the times.

They do an amazing clam hor fun that’s rich with wok hei and topped with deep-fried kway teow for textural contrast. The other thing we always order is the feng sha ji, which is a ridiculously tasty flattened roast chicken served with sambal and ginger sauce.

Because I grew up eating here on special occasions, Hua Yu Wee’s chilli crab - sweet, ketchup-y and luscious - is still my favourite.