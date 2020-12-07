What I eat in my hood: Kampung classics in Pasir Ris

If you don’t live in the East, I’ll give you a reason to come to Pasir Ris. Heck, I’ll give you three. We have the best beach and park in Singapore (don’t @ me, bro), we’re near to Tampines, and we have some of the best food in the country.

Affordable, accessible, and downright delicious, you won’t have to look hard to find good food spots in the eastern border of Singapore. If you’re looking for a meal with a huge bang for your buck, you’ve come to the right place.

I won’t pretend to be a food critic, but as a stingy guy who loves to eat but hates to spend, these affordable options are worth a try. You won’t find hipster fusion dishes or the latest Korean fad foodie place here. This list is all about the classics.

Location: Elias Mall

There was a point in my uni life when I had this plate of deliciousness every day for lunch. It was legendary. A no-nonsense, back-to-basics chicken rice stall, this 30-year-old business never disappoints with the consistency of its chicken nor its rice.

Most Singaporeans have differing standards for chicken rice, but for me, it’s all in the chilli. And let me tell you, Fa Fa Hainan Chicken Rice has some of the best chilli in the chicken rice game. The fragrant rice hits differently when mixed with a generous amount of chilli.

This stall sees long queues up till lunchtime, and I’ve never seen it open past 3pm. And when a hawker stall doesn’t open for dinner, you know it’s good.

2. Jamirah Indian Muslim Food

PHOTO: Jovan Lee

Location: Elias Mall

Staying in the Elias area, there lies a Muslim food stall (just below Fa Fa Hainan Chicken Rice) that sells freshly pressed prata, perfect for a hearty breakfast or late-night supper. Yes, this stall opens till late to curb your evening cravings for sweetened carbs.

Prata places that make them fresh and serve them warm warrant a visit in my books, but Jamirah Indian Muslim Food wins me over with their curry. If you’re a fan of Dalcha curry, you’re in for a treat. Chock-full of veggie bits and Dalcha beans, I would be drinking it in a cup if it wasn’t so darn sinful.

Quick! Get your prata fix here before they realise how much people are paying for Al-Azhar prata.

3. Yu Pan Ipoh Hor Fun & Fish Soup

PHOTO: Jovan Lee

Location: 443 Pasir Ris Drive 6

I don’t often venture out to this part of Pasir Ris, but when I do, I make sure I stop by Yu Pan Ipoh Hor Fun & Fish Soup for a scrumptious bowl of what they’re offering. Light but flavourful, a bowl of clear fish soup coupled with kway teow makes for a perfect pre-workout meal.

Whether you like your fish soup with noodles or rice (yes, judgement for you rice folks), you can’t really go wrong with your selection at this stall. For its price and flavour, this stall, hidden in the heart of Pasir Ris, definitely gives other fish soup places a run for its money.

PHOTO: Jovan Lee

Location: 110 Pasir Ris Central

“Go big or go home.” This prawn mee stall at Pasir Ris Hawker Centre embodies that phrase perfectly. With king prawns that live up to their name, Prawnaholic’s King Prawn Noodle comes equipped with expertly seared pork belly and one of those runny sous vide eggs that everyone loves but can’t pronounce. (It’s pronounced “soo veed” btw.)

But, as they say, size isn’t everything. And flavour is equally, if not more important (no innuendos intended). Their noodles are a tasty blend of sweet and salty, and topped with a dark soya sauce that’s sure to make you lick your lips (okay, enough ah).

Although it’s the priciest item on this list (the King Prawn Noodle is $13; the King Prawn Udon is $18), Prawnaholic’s prawn mee is definitely one of the great gastronomic attractions of Pasir Ris. For me, at least!

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.