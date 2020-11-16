What I eat in my hood: Newly minted Tiong Bahru resident

“I’ve always loved the vibe of this place and that it offers a whole mishmash of things, from great local food to good western brunches. Moving here, however, has meant that I now eat in the area throughout the day, especially since I work from home more often. This has given me a chance to really get to know the neighbourhood and all its offerings.

“At the end of the day, it’s the stalwart Chinese food businesses that I find myself gravitating towards. The hipper western-style joints don’t really do it for me as I feel they cater more to the tourists and people who just come here for the photo ops. But hey, that’s just me!”