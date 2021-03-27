What I eat in my hood: Why Kovan is foodie-approved

From hearty brunch fare to old school delights and authentic Thai cuisine, Kovan is probably one of the few neighbourhoods in Singapore that has it all. The best part? These wallet-friendly recommendations are all within a 5-min walk from Kovan MRT station.

Lola’s Cafe

Best for: Crispy wings and nachos fries

Cosy and welcoming, Lola’s Cafe is perfect for a relaxed brunch date. Plus, their affordably-priced menu has something for everyone, so you can be sure both your brunch kakis and their kiddos will spot something they fancy. Their Honey Paprika Crispy Wings and Nacho Cheese Fries are must-orders.

Al fresco seats are pet-friendly, and do say hi to their adopted stray kitty, Simone, if you see her lounging next to her little cardboard house along the corridor! Psst.. if you are looking for a cosy party location, Lola’s is open for booking as an event space too.

5 Simon Road, Singapore 545893 Find out more here.

Ice Edge Cafe

Best for: Crisp waffles and homemade gelato

Although their mains are average and slightly on the pricier side, Ice Edge Cafe’s waffles and ice cream are a different story altogether.

Perfectly crisp on the outside and fluffy within, the Belgium-style waffles are served with a dollop of gelato (or two, if you wish), seasonal fruits and a spritz of whipped cream on the side.

Every waffle is made upon order, so you can be assured of its freshness. Enjoy yours with the in-house selection of homemade gelatos -- one must-try flavour? Strawberry Cheesecake, without a doubt.

2 Kovan Road, #01-10 Simon Plaza, Singapore 548008 Find out more here.

Sugartree Gelato

Best for: Innovative flavours and rosemary-infused waffle cones

Our Singapore weather is made for gelato, so it's only right that we feature this relatively new - but no less delicious - player in Kovan. The artisan gelateria opened its doors in March 2020 in a corner of a cul-de-sac within the grounds of Stars of Kovan, a mixed development.

More importantly, the intriguing flavours concocted in the most delectable and pretty pastel shades are what truly excites the senses.

Indeed, their names alone sound as delcious as they taste: Chrysanthemum Oolong, Sea Salt Pineapple, Litchi Raspberry, Strawberry Hibiscus... we could go on, but they keep coming up with enticing new flavours so often, it's too hard to list!

Their more "regular" flavours like Roasted Pistachio, Roasted Hazelnut and Tiramisu are just as kick-ass.

The best part: they also have yummy waffles, and they keep things fun by having lots of delicious deals and offers (some festive-related, some to coincide with days of the week).

988 Upper Serangoon Rd, #01-28 Stars of Kovan, Singapore 534733 Find out more here.

Yaowarat Thai Kway Chap

Best for: Thai-style kway chap

Still thinking about the Thai-style kway chap you had from your last trip to Bangkok? Now you can satisfy your cravings in Singapore, too.

Inspired by similar offerings from the Land of Smiles,Yaowarat’s Signature Thai Kway Chap ($5) comes in a clear broth, and includes the usual suspects like crispy pork belly, pork offal, pork slices, and fish sausages.

The rolled-up rice noodles, which differ from our local version, are imported directly from Thailand.

And if you’re a fan of deep fried pork belly, the resto serves up a decent offering ($6/$8/$10). Do note that it gets crowded during mealtimes, so be prepared to share tables like you would in Thailand!

945 Upper Serangoon Rd, Singapore 534711

Yi Shi Jia Wanton Mee

This old school wanton mee stall has been around for decades, with plenty of accolades plastered on their walls to attest to that. And while their noodles aren’t bad, the handmade wantons are absolutely delicious.

Plus: its springy yet soft texture makes it suitable for all ages. Tip: We don’t know about you, but there’s just something extremely shiok about dunking a juicy wanton into a sauce dish of green chillies and light soya sauce.

#01-57, Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre

Hong Kong Style Chee Cheong Fun

Best for: Silky smooth chee cheong fun

Located in a quiet corner of Mee Sek Food Court is an unassuming stall that may very well be Kovan’s best-kept secret. The stars of the show are its silky smooth chee cheong fun and steamed pork dumplings.

The former is made upon order, and it’s a real treat to watch the preparation process - made traditionally by pouring batter on a cloth, and stuffed with your choice of ingredients, like whole prawns or char siew.

Then, a light savoury sauce is poured onto the strips with a generous spoonful of sambal chili on the side.

As for the dumplings, they are juicy and fresh with whole prawns within, and come drenched in a savoury gravy. A generous sprinkling of aromatic spring and fried onions complete the tasty treat!

Mee Sek Food Court, 965 Upper Serangoon Road, Singapore 534721

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.