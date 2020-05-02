What if Disney characters embrace the Tiny House Movement?

With the Tiny House Movement having a moment, artists from Angie's List, an American home services website, have reimagined six Disney characters abodes as petite-sized homes.

Turns out, Disney's whimsical elements translate just as well into snug dwellings under 400 square feet.

1.WOODY'S TINY HOME

Toy Story's old-fashioned pullstring doll Sheriff Woody Pride, affectionately known as Woody, doesn't actually have a home of his own since he originally lived in Andy's house.

But as a nod to his cowboy roots, the artists dreamt up Woody's residence with a vintage western style - solid wood interiors, rustic cabinets, a hat stand for his cowboy hats, and even a 'bookshelf of curiosities".

The brown hues are pulled from the character's outfit, and the artists also imagined Woody as an advocate of the eco-conscious tiny-house lifestyle with an upcycled and cruelty-free antler chandelier that honours early Western hunter traditions.

The vintage western look is extended to the wraparound balcony on the exterior, just like in the Old West.

And of course, what's a cowboy's home without a rocker?

2. ELSA'S TINY HOME

A stark contrast to her icy palace, Elsa from Frozen's petite residence is a cosy nest decked in shades of blue.

The white roof beams and chandelier are shaped to resemble snowflakes while the couch upholstery gets a teal hue, a nod to that iconic teal gown Elsa dons when she sings 'Let It Go'.

On the outside, exposed wood is reminiscent of the Enchanted Forest, which Elsa ventures into and remains in Frozen II.

The cabin's windows take their cue from the carved ice effect of Elsa's Ice Palace. Its design also stays true to the Norwegian influence observed in the animated movie's architecture.

3. MERIDA'S TINY HOME

The house of Princess Merida of DunBroch from the 2012 Disney Pixar film Brave was envisioned to be strong and enduring as the princess herself - with bold hardwood and stone. It also borrows from the bold geometrics of actual Scottish castles.

Its interiors are simple, sparse and no-nonsense, much like the character, but features Scottish influences. It exudes a natural and rustic vibe, with a Celtic cathedral-like window, a medieval-styled fireplace and bold colors for the rug and chair.

There's even a vintage painting of Angus, Merida's famous and faithful Scottish Clydesdale steed.

4. MULAN'S TINY HOME

With Mulan's independent streak, it may make sense that she'd have a neat, well-organised, and streamlined loft that would steal the hearts of a modern minimalist.

The overall aesthetic is pared down, with wooden fixtures and fittings. With attention paid to detail, the artists also included Chinese jars, books, figurines, canisters, and the necklaces that Mulan and her husband got before they rode off for their mission in Mulan II.

The oriental-style exterior features Japanese-style sliding panels; and there's a little Zen garden where Mulan can deliberate over her military decisions.

We can almost see Crystal Liu of Disney's upcoming live action Mulan remake living in these quarters.

5. JACK SKELLINGTON'S TINY HOME

Jack Skellington is the main protagonist of Disney's stop-motion feature The Nightmare Before Christmas.

As the leader and "Pumpkin King" of Halloween Town, it's no surprise his modern tiny house has a brooding, gothic feel to it, with faded wooden slats and beams accented by dead branches and lifeless trinkets. And of course, his favourite holidays - Christmas and Halloween - are woven into the decor.

We wouldn't expect anything less than a nightmarish, creepy facade for the ghoulish hero. There's a sense of foreboding to this rickety log cabin, with a tactility recalling the hand-crafted nature of the movie's animation.

6. BELLE'S TINY HOME

Curious, unconventional and adventurous, Beauty & The Beast's Belle yearns for adventure beyond her bucolic town.

Her tiny home is a quaint space that also features her signature colours - blue and maroon which she is often seen in. Stacks of books are a must, of course.

Plenty of light spills in through wide windows, and there's a comfy couch that we can imagine is Belle's favourite reading spot.

You won't find Lumiere here - her lighting of choice is a contemporary-style chandelier.

The exterior is in fact based on the Belle and her father Maurice's cottage in the animated film - or rather, its dormer, since we're talking about tiny houses here.

