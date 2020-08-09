What it means to be Singaporean: We ask people in their teens through to their 60s

As we celebrate Singapore's 55th birthday in this very different year that 2020 has been, we ask Singaporeans of different ages just what being Singaporean means to them.

It's our habits that make us

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

Being born in Singapore and as a Singaporean, you learn to respect different cultures as we are all connected to one another in different ways.

Singaporeans also have many unique habits, such as chope-ing seats in the hawker centre with tissue paper packets, using a lot of Singlish and being very kiasu.

Lui Jieh Ing, 12, Student

United and supporting one another

PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao file

In this particularly pivotal time of change and uncertainty, being a Singaporean now is to be accepting and cooperative with the sudden stringent restrictions and changes to our daily lives.

To do my due diligence in wearing a mask and practising social distancing for Singapore's safety. And to support fellow Singaporeans by patronising our local hawkers or companies who are in grave danger of losing their businesses and “rice bowls”. Only if we are unified as one will we be able to overcome this pandemic together.

Lionel Yang, 27, Project executive

A place that I can truly call home

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

At 19, being Singaporean meant serving National Service. It was then simply about building my career, getting a house and spending time with your family and friends.

Now at the cusp of 40, I am proud to be Singaporean and feel lucky to be born in this country. When I travel overseas, it never ceases to amaze me on how others think so well of our country. And I've not found another place I would rather call home.

Singapore is now a place where I will defend and serve and where I want to build my home. It took a while, but I now truly appreciate Singapore as my home.

Joseph Lee, 39, Executive

Embracing our quirks and our resilience

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

It's all the little things that are unique to us. Living and growing up with friends of different races and religions, having easy access to affordable and delicious food at hawker centres, calling everyone older than us uncle or aunty, And our unique Singlish accent that lets us identify a fellow Singaporean even when we are miles away in a foreign land.

But importantly, it is our ability to be resilient and tenacious as a community as we forge on despite everything that comes Singapore's way.

Nicole Khong, 43, Claims manager

A uniquely Singaporean identity

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

Being Singaporean is not something I take for granted. There may be things that I don't like, but there's really no place quite like it, our food, our culture, and mix of East meets West.

It was when I was living overseas that I realised how important my Singaporean identity was to me, when I could lapse into our unique way of speaking with other Singaporeans, one that leaves Westerners puzzled and wondering what language exactly we're speaking. It is hard to put in words, but there is an indelible Singaporean identity.

Eve Seah, 52, Freelance writer

A duty to our country

PHOTO: The Straits Times file

"Being called Singaporean brings along a deep sense of ownership and belonging to this land we call Singapore. And it's part of our duty and responsibility in every aspect to ensure Singapore thrives in the international scene, economically and relevance to the world."

William Ko, 66, Retired aircraft maintenance planner

What does being Singaporean mean to you?

kailun@asiaone.com