What it's like being a caregiver for a mother who suffers from depression

I had a pretty normal childhood. But one night, things took a complete turn with just one sentence.

As my parents and I were about to head to bed, my mum said: "I have a feeling that I am going to die tomorrow."

I still remember the shock that took over me and my father after she uttered those words. She then pointed to the night sky and said:

"Look, the sky is splitting."

I was 11 and I didn't know how to react-I looked at the sky and it was as normal as it could be. I suddenly felt terrified.

Being an only child, my mother was my primary caregiver and pillar of strength during my growing up years.

Like any mother, she always wanted the best for me. I could not imagine life without her.

What was I supposed to do if anything happened to her?

What I didn't realise was that things would never be the same after that incident.

After that night, she became a completely different person. She was often trapped in her "own world", clouded in negative thoughts.

Occasionally, she would talk to herself. When I asked who she was talking to, she said she heard "voices" talking to her.

A month later, my father decided to consult a doctor about my mother's condition.

DIAGNOSED WITH DEPRESSION

The doctor confirmed that my mother was exhibiting symptoms of depression, a mental health condition that negatively affects how one feels, thinks and acts.

We then realised she had been showing several other symptoms: at times, she would pace around anxiously and at other times, she couldn't focus on a task.