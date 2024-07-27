What it's like to live in a prestigious landed estate near Orchard: Touring One Tree Hill with prices from $8.2m

For Singaporeans of a certain age, the phrase "One Tree Hill" will bring to mind the OC in the US (thanks to a teen drama, back in the day) instead of the so-named, exclusive landed estate within walking distance of Orchard Road.

Unsurprisingly, that's one of its top-selling points. We've covered a few landed enclaves whose claims to fame are that they are within easy distance of central parts of Singapore, such as Fernhill (another part of Orchard) and Jalan Mutiara (Great World City.)

However, even though One Tree Hill is just as conveniently centrally located, you might say even more so, it remains (relatively) obscure and peaceful. Unlike the landed estate Kimsia Park (found behind Lucky Plaza), for example, you don't have to go through the Hoi Polloi visiting Orchard Road on your way home. Neither do you get many strangers wandering outside your door.

Anyway, let's head over so you can see for yourself!

But before I get ahead of myself, here's a map of the area. As you can see, the landed estate is sandwiched between some of the most prestigious addresses in Singapore: Tomlinson Road, Anguilla Park, Paterson Road, Grange Road, Chatsworth Road… You'll have some pretty illustrious neighbours!

Whilst the price point is not low — a semi-D was selling for $9.2 million at the time of writing, it's quite a bit lower than what you would pay to stay at some of the neighbouring estates. (For example, this house in the "Chatsworth vicinity" was asking for $34 million at the time of writing.)

There are also a few older apartment blocks which provide a more affordable entry point into this estate — I'll point them out as we walk about later.

We've seen most of the houses already. However, I've shown you the old apartment blocks dotted around the estate but not the newer ones, so it only seems fair if we go look at those too, to give you a more complete understanding of the estate.

This brings us to the end of today's tour. How did you find the estate? I must say, I'd never seen the appeal of living close to Orchard before I visited One Tree Hill as the other estates felt much too busy. One Tree Hill enjoys all the conveniences of being close to town but not the noise and congestion.

[[nid:693671]]

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.