This is what it's like living with bipolar disorder

A Singapore Mental Health Study found that 1.2 per cent of the adult population in Singapore has suffered from bipolar disorder during their lifetime, and that the condition occurs most commonly in people aged 18 to 34.

According to Dr Mok Yee Ming, senior consultant and chief of the Institute of Mental Health's (IMH) Department of General Psychiatry & Head, Mood Disorders Unit, we still don't know exactly what causes it, but we do know that a multitude of factors-including genetics and environment-contribute to it.

SYMPTOMS OF BIPOLAR DISORDER

People with bipolar disorder suffer from episodes that can last weeks or even months if left untreated, and significantly affect their day-to-day lives.

The first type is a manic or hypomanic (which is less severe) episode, where your mood is elevated, and you have increased energy.

Symptoms include talking excessively, being easily distracted, and expressing grandiose or unrealistic ideas.

Those going through an episode of mania may experience a decreased need for sleep, sometimes running on just a couple hours a day, and become very impulsive.

It's not unusual for bipolar patients to get into debt due to excessive shopping during an episode of mania.

On the other end of the spectrum, there are depressive episodes, where a person experiences lower energy levels and is overwhelmed by feelings of sadness.