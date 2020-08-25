What It's Okay To Not Be Okay tells us about human psychology

We love watching Moon-young because she had a no-holds-barred approach when she reproached others and revealed them for who they truly are.

She went on to label Gang-tae and Ju-ri as hypocrites, who were supposedly the “good people” in the series.

We have many hypocrites around us, and if Moon-young helped you scold them, would you secretly feel good too? I don’t mean to judge hypocrites because I am not one to separate humans as either only good or evil.

I believe that human nature is a combination of good and evil. But who dares to say that they have no selfishness?

Who can say that they don’t have an evil thought when they are bullied? Or who can say they don’t feel jealousy and envy at all?

Instead, we put on a mask as we curse and smile and tell ourselves that this is proper decorum and etiquette.

I admit, I am one such person and do put on a show sometimes. I am a “hypocrite” too because I have desires and wants that occasionally get to my head.

Thus, I believe that we should not follow the dogma that “we can’t have a temper”, “doing this will hurt others” or “we cannot place ourselves first and only sacrifice for others”.

This is because after being a perfect human for prolonged periods, we get tired. This is especially so if you are a caretaker. Gang-tae felt that he always had to be the one sacrificing because the brother couldn’t have his own emotions and happiness.

After a while, this caused him to develop negative feelings against his brother and think of the latter as a burden. If Gang-tae could express his shortcomings from time to time and release the stress he was under, he could have loved others and himself.

This could perhaps even create a balance in the relationship between the brothers. No one is perfect, so we shouldn’t force ourselves or get stressed about being perfect too.