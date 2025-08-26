What to know about SG Culture Pass credits: How to redeem, event listings and more

A dedicated website with more than 400 eligible listings of arts and heritage programmes will be launched next Monday (Sept 1) alongside the $100 SG Culture Pass credits, announced the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) on Monday (Aug 25).

The SG Culture Pass initiative is a government scheme previously announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during his Budget 2025 speech to encourage Singaporeans to immerse themselves in the local arts and heritage scene.

This is done so by providing credits to offset ticket costs for eligible local programmes, activities and experiences.

The credits will expire on Dec 31, 2028.

How to access and use credits

Eligible Singaporeans (aged 18 and above) can expect to receive an SMS notification from gov.sg in September informing them that their $100 SG Culture Pass credits are ready for use alongside a link to SG Culture Pass' official website at sgculturepass.gov.sg.

There is no need to wait for the SMS reminder to access the credits, and eligible citizens can claim and spend their credits directly on the SG Culture Pass website from Sept 1.

Upon visiting the website, eligible Singaporeans will be required to log in via Singpass, then prompted to set up a profile, after which the credits will be ready to use.

To spend the SG Culture Pass credits, select an event of choice from the listings, complete the event and ticket selection details on the ticketing partner site, then complete the payment process by selecting the 'SG Culture Pass' option to make the purchase.

Tickets will then be sent over email by the ticketing partner.

There are no fixed denominations for the SG Culture Pass credits to be used, and upon payment of tickets, the maximum value will be deducted from an individual's available credits to defray the ticket cost.

In-person assistance

For those who may require more assistance, or are still unclear on how to go about the SG Culture Pass Credits, end-to-end, in-person assistance will also be made available at several locations islandwide.

From Sept 1 to 28, dedicated SG Culture Pass ambassadors will be present at 18 community clubs islandwide.

Bishan Pasir Ris East Braddell Heights Punggol 21 Changi Simei Sengkang Chua Chu Kang Senja-Cashew Clementi Tampines West Jurong Spring Tanjong Pagar Kaki Bukit Teck Ghee Kallang Woodlands Galaxy Nee Soon East Yew Tee

Throughout the duration of the scheme until Dec 31, 2028, the public can also seek assistance at nine ServiceSG centres.

Bukit Canberra Bukit Merah Kampong Chai Chee Keat Hong Nee Soon Central One Punggol Our Tampines Hub The Frontier Woodlands

Event listings

According to MCCY, the programme listings will comprise live performances, workshops and talks, tours and experiences, as well as exhibitions — with live performances taking up the highest number of listings at approximately 40 per cent and workshops and talks following at 30 per cent.

Most of the events listed will be priced at $50 and below.

An example of the programmes included is Bubu and the Big Catch: Stories of the Southern Islands by National Heritage Board, an interactive session with Orang Laut SG where participants can learn about the Orang Laut (people of the sea) community and try hands-on activities like using a bubu trap (traditional fishing tool).

Some others include SingaPop! 60 Years of Singapore's Pop Culture exhibition curated by local Cultural Medallion recipient Dick Lee, and Ballet Under the Stars 2025 presented by Singapore Ballet.

More listings will be added progressively until the scheme ends in December 2028.

More inclusivity

MCCY is also collaborating with partners to organise outings for seniors who may be unable to participate proactively in the scheme.

The ministry is also in discussion with partners that support other communities that may require assistance such as differently-abled or lower-income families.

More information will be announced in time.

Sharing across his social media platforms yesterday, PM Wong had said regarding the SG Culture Pass initiative: "I hope all of you make good use of the pass. Explore something new, support our artists and cultural practitioners. Most of all, let us celebrate the richness of our shared culture and all that makes us uniquely Singaporean."

More information can be found on SG Culture Pass' official website at sgculturepass.gov.sg.

[[nid:719060]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com