What to know before booking your business class flight on Emirates Airlines

Emirates, the largest air carrier in the Middle East and the proud flag bearer of the UAE is the embodiment of travelling in style. Boasting a business class suite that lets you experience a new level of comfort and the best services possible while flying, Emirates truly takes travelling with ease to the next level.

Emirates business class guide

Emirates connects the world to and through its global hub in Dubai, operating in over 150 cities in 80 countries. While it offers 4 classes of travel, make the journey chic in business class.

From gourmet meals and over 50,000 channels of entertainment that take luxury down to the last bit, you’ve got it all.

You can fly business class with Emirates on its A380 or Boeing 777 and travel in ultimate comfort.

Emirates A380 business class guide

Take a drink from your minibar and watch endless entertainment on your widescreen. And get a peaceful full night’s rest with a seat that seamlessly reclines into a fully flat bed with a soft, comfy mattress and a cosy blanket.

The latest addition to the business class on A380 is the Onboard Lounge. Network as you delve into delicious canapés and stop by and indulge in hot and cold snacks, such as smoked salmon and chow mein noodles, as you sip on their selection of cocktails, spirits and exclusive wines.

Emirates Boeing 777 business class

All your comforts are within reach in the Boeing 777 business class. Choose a drink from your personal minibar and sit back to endless entertainment on your widescreen. Remix business with pleasure by enjoying high-speed internet access and sending emails on board effortlessly.

PHOTO: Unsplash

Emirates business class ticket price

Note that prices are accurate at the time of writing for flights around July – August 2022

While flying business class is an elevated experience from the Economy class, it also costs you accordingly. The airfares changes depending on your destination country and prices can go up to AED 16,500 (S$ 6,200), even on one-way bookings.

A one-way booking from Dubai to New York stands at AED 16,500, while a flight to London will cost you AED 11,750. However, short-haul destinations to Saudi Arabia or Kuwait would cost you anywhere from around AED 6,600 to AED 4,400.

Emirates business class menu

From sweet and savoury snacks to gourmet meals and complimentary champagne, dining in business class is an elevated experience.

Get a refreshing welcome with a complimentary glass of champagne served as soon as you arrive onboard. And it just gets better, with a wide selection of cocktails, fine wines and spirits to choose from throughout your flight.

Savour a traditional Arabic mezze when you’re flying from Dubai. Tuck into a Mauritian chicken curry on your way to Mauritius or a moqueca from Brazil. Our chefs are always learning about regional cuisines and techniques to give you a taste of your destination even before you land.

Emirates business class lounge

Whether you’re travelling for business or pleasure, relax in the Emirates business class lounge by enjoying premium products and services such as

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Gourmet dining

Direct boarding

Quiet areas

Catch up on the news, stay connected with complimentary Wi-Fi and don’t skip a beat in the business centre or bar areas. Taste your way around the world with a choice of gourmet dining options and enjoy exclusive beverages.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Emirates

Emirates business class lounge Dubai

You’ll find seven Emirates lounges at Dubai International across Concourses A, B and C. If you are a business class passenger in Dubai, head over to the Emirates business class Lounge in the Dubai International Airport Concourse B.

You can enjoy a personalised barista experience with Costa Coffee. A favourite among coffee lovers, Costa Coffee uses a unique blend of sustainably grown beans sourced from responsible farms. Replenish your caffeine levels in stylish surroundings with an espresso, soothe your soul with a fragrant herbal tea or indulge in a fresh pastry or cookie while you wait for your flight to board.

Make yourself at home and relax in the quiet lounge areas and board directly from the Concourse A Lounges. Focus on what interests you and catch up on the news, stay connected with complimentary Wi-Fi and network in the bar areas with other co-passengers, sipping fine wine, premium spirits and champagne.

Savour global flavours that take you places

Taste your way around the world with a choice of gourmet dining options and enjoy exclusive beverages.

Emirates business class baggage allowance

Business class are permitted two pieces of carry‑on baggage: One briefcase plus either one handbag or one garment bag, all subject to the following size and weight limitations:

Briefcase: 45 x 35 x 20cm (18 x 14 x eight inches)

Handbag: 55 x 38 x 20cm (22 x 15 x eight inches)

Garment bag: 20cm (eight inches) thick when folded

The weight of each piece must not exceed seven kg (15 pounds). While duty-free purchases of liquor, cigarettes and perfume in reasonable quantities are also permitted in addition to the above, exceptions apply with new liquid restrictions in place.

Free baggage allowance is based on either the total amount of weight or how many pieces of luggage you have. This is called the weight concept and piece concept.

Weight Concept: You can check-in as many bags as you like, up to 40kg in first class.

Piece concept: You can check in a certain number of bags, and each bag has a weight allowance. The baggage allowance for first class is 32kg.

This article was first published in Wego.