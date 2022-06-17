What to know before you book your first class flight on Emirates Airlines

Emirates, the largest air carrier in the Middle East and the proud flag bearer of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is the embodiment of travelling in style. Boasting a premium First class suite with world-class amenities and the best services possible while flying, Emirates truly takes travelling in luxury to the next level.

Emirates First class guide

Emirates connects the world to and through their global hub in Dubai, operating in over 150 cities in 80 countries. While it offers four classes of travel, make the journey your own in first class. From sliding doors that close on your private suite, adjustable the mood lighting, a la carte dining and more, you've got it all.

You can fly First class with Emirates on its A380 or Boeing 777 and travel in ultimate comfort.

Emirates A380 First class

The privacy, fine dining, cocktail bars, and shower spas at 40,000 feet doesn't get better than this.

PHOTO: Emirates

Cabin

In the A380 First class, you can close the doors, turn down the ambient lighting, and retreat in your private cinema. Convert your seat into a fully flat bed and ask the crew to make up the sheets for a restful night's sleep.

Dining

Order what you want, when you want it and get it served to you while you relax in the privacy of your private suite.

From tasty midnight snacks to full-course meals, experience fine dining whenever the mood takes you. Create your own menu from their vast range of gourmet dishes inspired by the destination country.

Enjoy complimentary champagne, fine wine, spirits, beer and soft drinks.

Shower spa

Fancy taking a shower after a tiring day of travel while still travelling? The A380 Shower spa is perfect for you.

Feel refreshed with the exclusive Emirates Private Collection Bvlgari amenity kits where you can find all your essentials for men and women, from hand mirrors and facial cream to lip balm and shaving foam, all carried in an elegantly designed amenity kit to take with you on your travels.

On board lounge

Check out the lounge in the A380 First class cabin, from where you can choose from a selection of premium beverages and canapes served by our dedicated bartender.

Stop by and indulge in hot and cold snacks, such as smoked salmon and chow mein noodles, as you sip on their selection of cocktails, spirits and exclusive wines.

Emirates Boeing 777 first class

Experience true luxury with your own private hotel room in the sky. Game-changing technology, including temperature controls and mood lighting, an industry first with virtual windows, and soft leather seating, makes the Boeing 777 first class an unforgettable experience.

PHOTO: Emirates

Cabin

Close the floor to ceiling doors, set the mood with your personal lighting and temperature controller, and enjoy the freedom to dine, sleep and be entertained on your terms. The zero-gravity setting allows you to recline your seat and find your body's natural resting position.

Dining

Enjoy sumptuous à la carte cuisine with tasty snacks and experience a personal dining service. The airline works with the some of the world's best chefs and suppliers to offer you meals inspired by your destination.

Emirates first class price

Note that prices are accurate at the time of writing for flights around July to August 2022

Flying first class sure is an experience by itself, but it also costs you accordingly. While the airfares changes depending on your destination country, prices can go as high as 36,700 dirham (S$13,844), even on one-way bookings.

A one way booking from Dubai to New York stands at 38,700 dirham, while a flight to London will cost you 28,650 dirham.

The costliest flight is from New York City to Mumbai, which costs over 44,000 dirham. However, short-haul destinations to Saudi Arabia or Kuwait would cost you anywhere around 8,450 dirham to 3,670 dirham.

Emirates first class lounge

Whether you want to catch up on work or relax away from the crowds, the first class lounges presented by Emirates in several airports worldwide are your personal haven.

Services offered by the first class include:

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Cigar bar

Direct boarding

Quiet area

Le Clos wine cellar

Shower spas

The shower spas have everything you need to prepare for the next stage of your journey, including towels, luxury toiletries and hair dryers. You can also enjoy fine dining and an international selection of dishes and savour global flavours that take you places.

Splash out on luxury brands in the in-lounge duty-free boutique. Choose gifts or just treat yourself to something special. You can also charge your phone, tablet or other electronic devices in secure charging stations while you wait to board.

Emirates first class baggage allowance

First Class are permitted two pieces of carry‑on baggage: one briefcase plus either one handbag or one garment bag, all subject to the following size and weight limitations:

Briefcase: 45 x 35 x 20cm

Handbag: 55 x 38 x 20cm

Garment bag: 20cm thick when folded

The weight of each piece must not exceed 7kg. While duty-free purchases of liquor, cigarettes and perfume in reasonable quantities are also permitted in addition to the above, exceptions apply with new liquid restrictions in place.

Free baggage allowance is based on either the total amount of weight or how many pieces of luggage you have. This is called the weight concept and piece concept.

Weight concept: You can check in as many bags as you like, up to 50kg in first class.

Piece concept: You can check in a certain number of bags, and each bag has a weight allowance. The baggage allowance for First class is 32kg.

This article was first published in Wego.