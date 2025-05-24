What to look for in a pregnancy milk: A guide for expecting mums

Pregnancy is a beautiful journey, but it's also a time when your body works overtime to support both you and your growing baby.

Along with eating well and staying active, many moms-to-be consider taking pregnancy milk to fill nutritional gaps and give their babies the best possible start. But not all maternal milk formulas are created equal. So what should you really look for in a pregnancy milk? Let's break it down.

Is drinking milk good for pregnancy?

Milk can be a powerful part of a balanced pregnancy diet. It's rich in calcium for strong bones, protein for cell growth, and vitamin D for immune and bone support. These nutrients don't just nourish you. They help support your baby's healthy development too.

In fact, studies suggest that moms who drink milk during pregnancy may have babies with healthier birth weights and stronger bones. So yes, when consumed in moderation and with the right choice, milk can be a great pregnancy ally.

What to look for in a pregnancy milk

1. Folic acid: For healthy brain and spine development

One of the most important nutrients in early pregnancy, folic acid helps prevent neural tube defects in your baby's brain and spinal cord. Look for pregnancy milk that provides at least 400-600 mcg of folic acid per serving.

2. Iron: To support your blood volume

Iron needs increase during pregnancy to support your growing blood supply and help prevent anaemia. Choose a formula that contains around 10-30 mg of iron, ideally combined with Vitamin C to aid absorption.

3. Calcium and Vitamin D: For strong bones

Your baby needs calcium to build bones and teeth. If you don't get enough, your body may draw it from your own bones. Aim for pregnancy milk that offers at least 500-1000 mg of calcium and 400-800 IU of Vitamin D to support absorption.

4. DHA and Omega-3: For brain and eye development

DHA (docosahexaenoic acid) is a type of omega-3 fatty acid that plays a key role in your baby's brain and eye development. Not all pregnancy milk includes DHA, so check the label or consider taking a DHA supplement alongside your milk if needed.

5. Protein: For growth and repair

Protein is essential during pregnancy for building new tissue, both yours and your baby's. Look for formulas that offer 10-20 grams of high-quality protein per serving to support this growth.

6. Iodine: For thyroid and brain health

Iodine supports thyroid function and your baby's neurological development. It's often overlooked, but very important so make sure your chosen milk has around 150 mcg of iodine.

7. Low in added sugars and artificial ingredients

Pregnancy milk should nourish you, not load you up with empty calories. Choose products that are low in added sugars and free from artificial flavourings, colours, and preservatives. This is especially important if you're managing gestational diabetes or trying to maintain a healthy weight.

8. Easy to digest

With pregnancy often comes nausea, bloating, and sensitivity to certain foods. Go for a formula that is gentle on the stomach and easy to digest, especially if you're prone to discomfort.

Can you drink milk on an empty stomach during pregnancy?

Many pregnant women can safely drink milk on an empty stomach, especially in the morning, and as long as it doesn't cause nausea or indigestion. In fact, starting your day with a glass of warm milk can help provide early nourishment and keep your energy levels steady.

However, if you find that milk makes you feel queasy, it's okay to take it with light food like crackers or toast.

Every pregnancy is different, so listen to your body. If milk on an empty stomach works for you, go for it. If not, try spacing it out between meals or pairing it with snacks.

Your milk, your choice

Pregnancy milk can be a convenient way to boost your nutrition, but it's not a magic formula. It works best alongside a balanced diet, regular prenatal checkups, and a lifestyle that supports your wellbeing. Always consult your OB-GYN or a qualified healthcare provider before starting any supplement or formula.

Every mom and every pregnancy is unique, so choose a product that fits your needs and makes you feel good. When you're well-nourished, your baby gets the best of you from day one.

[[nid:715234]]

This article was first published in theAsianparent.