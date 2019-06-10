What is a molar pregnancy: Causes, symptoms and treatment

A molar pregnancy happens when something goes wrong in the early stages of fertilisation because of which, the baby and placenta don't develop properly. Due to this, the pregnancy ends in a loss.

WHAT IS A MOLAR PREGNANCY?

A molar pregnancy is when a foetus does not form properly in the womb and a baby doesn't develop. A lump of abnormal cells grows in the womb instead of a healthy foetus.

During a healthy pregnancy, the placenta grows inside your uterus.

It nourishes your baby through the umbilical cord.

With a molar pregnancy, because of a genetic error during the fertilisation process, tissue in the uterus becomes an abnormal mass or tumour instead of a placenta.

This tissue looks like a large collection of grape-like cell clusters, and its growth is rapid compared to normal foetal growth.

Molar pregnancies rarely involve a developing embryo.

They are rare, occurring in 1 out of every 1,000 pregnancies.

Molar pregnancies are also called gestational trophoblastic disease (GTD), hydatidiform mole or simply referred to as a "mole."

TYPES OF MOLAR PREGNANCY

There are two types of molar pregnancies, "complete," and "partial".

COMPLETE MOLAR PREGNANCY

In complete molar pregnancies, there is only a placenta and no foetus.

It happens when the sperm fertilises an empty egg. Because the egg is empty, no baby is formed.

The placenta grows and produces the pregnancy hormone, hCG. An ultrasound will show that there is no foetus, only a placenta.

PARTIAL MOLAR PREGNANCY

Partial molar pregnancy happens when the mass contains both the abnormal cells and an embryo that has severe birth defects.

The abnormal foetus can't survive or develop into a baby.

An extremely rare version of a partial molar pregnancy is when twins are conceived but one embryo begins to develop normally while the other is a mole.

In these cases, the healthy embryo will very quickly be consumed by the abnormal growth.

CAUSES OF MOLAR PREGNANCY

A molar pregnancy is caused by an abnormally fertilized egg.

Human cells normally contain 23 pairs of chromosomes. One chromosome in each pair comes from the father, the other from the mother.