What property agents really look for at viewings (that you might miss)

Always view a resale property more than once: it's a rule most of us are familiar with.

But increasingly, I find there's a certain "form over function" approach to this. While most buyers do view a property more than once, there's sometimes no real strategy or reason behind the timing; and some of the more relaxed buyers even leave it up to the realtor (in which case you'd better have a good one, who doesn't just schedule viewings based on the sellers' convenience.)

A recent example: I spoke to a couple who viewed a home they're close to buying three times. But on two occasions the viewing was at around 6.30pm, and the last viewing was at around 7.30pm. It was just convenient to stick to this timing, because it was after work.

And to be sure, extra viewings do raise the chances of picking out defects, or getting a better sense of the vibe. It's not without value. But by always conducting viewings at the same time, they would have missed out on issues such as sun glare, the noise levels at different times of day, how occupied the facilities get at different times, etc.

So multiple viewings are less helpful, when they aren't timed to reveal different aspects of the property or location. Here's a couple of things I'd pay more attention to:

The sun around noon, and the period just before 5pm: These are the best times to determine if the living room will become an oven; an important detail for those who Work From Home or have pets.

Weekdays versus weekend noise levels, and facility use: In some condos, the weekend crowd can be huge due to residents who invite family, friends, friends' families, etc. This results in a higher noise level, and I've seen condos where BBQ pits or tennis courts are booked back-to-back on weekends.

(Strangely, this isn't always related to the number of units in a condo. I think it boils down to whether your fellow residents happen to be the type who do things in big groups.)

Crickets and cicadas: This is an often overlooked issue, for landed properties or low floor units. For the record, road and highway noise often ranges from ~70–85 dB (depending on traffic and distance). A cicada or cricket chorus can reach around ~90–100+ dB, so yes, cicadas can beat the noise of a road or highway. Probably worth mentioning that a live chainsaw is about 120 dB, by the way.

(If you hear a loud buzzing and it’s daytime, it’s cicada problems. If it’s loud night time chirping, it’s crickets. This makes crickets worse for most people, since most of us are at work during the day.)

If there are places of worship nearby, visit around the time of worship sessions: This gives you a sense of the noise level and, more importantly, how congested the roads get. A particularly notorious area is Siglap, where many of the landed property owners have trouble even driving out during worship sessions on Sundays (although traffic wardens there have helped to ease the situation a bit).

If you view the property and the neighbours aren't in, view it again when they are: This is just to ensure you're not living next to a particularly noisy family, or other related problems. One buyer I encountered got quite unhappy, when they found out their next door neighbour is a medium who drew big crowds almost every evening.

Your agent can fill you in on some others; but the point is, multiple viewings don’t mean much if you aren’t deliberately using them to find out certain things.

Elsewhere in the property market, property agents will face tougher penalties for money-laundering issues

The important phrase here is "per contravention." In the past, the maximum fine was $100,000 "per case," for agents who help with illicit transactions. That is, no matter how many breaches happened within a single infringement or transaction, the most an agent could be fined is $100,000.

Given that a money launderer might pay even more than the usual two per cent commission (to ensure no questions asked), the $100,000 cap had no real teeth. The commission might more than pay for it.

But under new amended laws, the fines can be imposed "per contravention." Each individual breach highlighted can result in a fine of up to $5,000; and given the long list of breaches that may stem from a single investigation, the end result is probably going to be much more than $100,000.

The new rules also require property agents to play detective to some extent: from now on, real estate agents (and agencies) have to conduct "due diligence" on "unrepresented counterparties." For example, a buyer's agent doesn't just need to look into their own buyer, but also the seller (if the seller has no agent or other professional representation).

Weekly sales roundup (April 1 – 6)

Top 5 most expensive new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE CONDOMINIUM DEVELOPMENT $22,554,000 4489 $5,025 FH 32 GILSTEAD $15,000,000 4176 $3,592 FH WATTEN HOUSE $6,268,000 1851 $3,386 FH THE ORIE $3,943,000 1453 $2,713 99 yrs (2024) THE CONTINUUM $3,843,000 1270 $3,026 FH

Top 5 cheapest new sales (by project)

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE THE LAKEGARDEN RESIDENCES $1,352,400 635 $2,130 99 yrs (2023) HILL HOUSE $1,399,000 431 $3,249 999 yrs (1841) LUMINA GRAND $1,402,000 936 $1,497 99 yrs (2022) NOVO PLACE $1,418,000 883 $1,607 99 yrs (2023) THE COLLECTIVE AT ONE SOPHIA $1,492,000 549 $2,718 99 yrs (2023)

Top 5 most expensive resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE BEVERLY HILL $9,450,000 3778 $2,501 FH ST THOMAS SUITES $8,900,000 3757 $2,369 FH PARK INFINIA AT WEE NAM $6,500,000 3283 $1,980 FH CAPE ROYALE $5,649,700 2508 $2,253 99 yrs (2008) BALMORAL HILLS $4,880,000 1841 $2,651 FH

Top 5 cheapest resale

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF TENURE HILLSTA $780,000 570 $1,367 99 yrs (2011) THOMSON THREE $900,000 495 $1,818 99 yrs (2012) MELVILLE PARK $912,000 958 $952 99 yrs (1992) PARK COLONIAL $915,000 463 $1,977 99 yrs (2017) PARC CLEMATIS $935,000 452 $2,068 99 yrs (2019)

Top 5 biggest winners

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD CONDOMINIUM DEVELOPMENT $22,554,000 4489 $5,025 $19,643,000 18 Years PINEWOOD GARDENS $3,720,000 1668 $2,230 $2,620,000 21 Years VARSITY PARK CONDOMINIUM $3,120,000 2271 $1,374 $2,200,610 19 Years PARK INFINIA AT WEE NAM $3,380,000 1464 $2,309 $2,143,000 18 Years COSTA RHU $4,725,017 2217 $2,131 $1,705,017 8 Years

Top 5 biggest winners

PROJECT NAME PRICE S$ AREA (SQFT) $PSF RETURNS HOLDING PERIOD MARINA BAY SUITES $4,208,000 2067 $2,036 -$842,000 10 Years OUE TWIN PEAKS $2,380,000 1055 $2,256 -$340,000 9 Years THE SAIL @ MARINA BAY $1,300,000 667 $1,948 -$300,000 15 Months LIV ON SOPHIA $1,250,000 527 $2,370 -$74,000 12 Months VIDA $1,130,000 506 $2,234 -$70,000 14 Years

Transaction breakdown

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.