What to splurge and save on when it comes to beauty products

So when I find one that works for me, I don’t mind parting with my hard-earned money.

Plus, with advances in formulations, a lot of foundations now come with skincare benefits.

So I don’t mind splurging on something that stays on my skin the entire day — of course, I would swatch it in daylight and do a wear test for at least a few hours before dropping my cash.

When it comes to other makeup items such as eyeshadow palettes, the above rule applies, but with a few more caveats:

Do I already have one with similar shades?

Will I use more than half the shades in that particular palette regularly?

Do the shades work for my skin tone?

How pigmented are the colours?

How long do the colours last without creasing? (This requires intensive research.)

If for some reason I need to find a specific colour that I am not going to wear regularly, I will look for a drugstore option.

I have a weakness for bronzers and highlighters but would I drop a few hundred bucks on them? It depends.

I try to find value for money by only buying into ones that have a unique texture or formula, such as the Marc Jacobs Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter, which I found does not budge in Singapore’s punishing weather.

Or the Hourglass Ambient Lighting Bronzer that I know will not disappoint because I had tried other products from the brand.

MAKEUP: WHAT TO SAVE ON

I don’t spend much on lipsticks, eyeliners or mascara because I know you can get really great options at affordable prices or even at the drugstore.

In a pinch, I would just use a lipliner over lip balm and that’s my lipstick. It doesn’t last all day, but I have no problem reapplying.

SKINCARE: WHAT TO SPLURGE ON

I am a firm believer that a sound skincare routine that is tailored to your skin's needs will keep your skin looking clear, healthy and glowing no matter your age.

If you’re between the ages of 20 to 26 or even, 28, splurging on skincare may seem like a complete waste of money. But trust me, it's not.

There’s also some good news: not all skincare products are made equal, and you don’t have to spend big bucks on all skincare products.