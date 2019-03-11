What to splurge and save on when it comes to beauty products

Have you ever found yourself in front of a makeup palette or moisturiser thinking, “How many kopi pengs do I have to skip to buy this?"
When it comes to beauty products there is often a misconception that expensive is always better.
The fact is, only a few makeup and skincare products are worth the splurge.
MAKEUP: WHAT TO SPLURGE ON
When buying makeup, as with buying clothes, I try to work out the cost per use.
For example, when deciding whether to buy the newest foundations, think of whether you’ll be using it every single day.
If the answer is yes (or if you’re at least using it for every working day), then I think spending the $100 is justified. At least that’s how I work it out.
For me, a foundation is the base for the rest of my makeup and it’s important that it looks (and feels) good and also lasts the entire day.
Most drugstore brands, and even some high-end brands, stock foundations that don’t work for my skin type and skin tone. Yes, even in 2019.
So when I find one that works for me, I don’t mind parting with my hard-earned money.
Plus, with advances in formulations, a lot of foundations now come with skincare benefits.
So I don’t mind splurging on something that stays on my skin the entire day — of course, I would swatch it in daylight and do a wear test for at least a few hours before dropping my cash.
When it comes to other makeup items such as eyeshadow palettes, the above rule applies, but with a few more caveats:
If for some reason I need to find a specific colour that I am not going to wear regularly, I will look for a drugstore option.
I have a weakness for bronzers and highlighters but would I drop a few hundred bucks on them? It depends.
I try to find value for money by only buying into ones that have a unique texture or formula, such as the Marc Jacobs Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter, which I found does not budge in Singapore’s punishing weather.
Or the Hourglass Ambient Lighting Bronzer that I know will not disappoint because I had tried other products from the brand.
MAKEUP: WHAT TO SAVE ON
I don’t spend much on lipsticks, eyeliners or mascara because I know you can get really great options at affordable prices or even at the drugstore.
In a pinch, I would just use a lipliner over lip balm and that’s my lipstick. It doesn’t last all day, but I have no problem reapplying.
SKINCARE: WHAT TO SPLURGE ON
I am a firm believer that a sound skincare routine that is tailored to your skin's needs will keep your skin looking clear, healthy and glowing no matter your age.
If you’re between the ages of 20 to 26 or even, 28, splurging on skincare may seem like a complete waste of money. But trust me, it's not.
There’s also some good news: not all skincare products are made equal, and you don’t have to spend big bucks on all skincare products.
Spend your money on skincare products like serums and treatments like vitamin C, and as you grow older (in your late 20s) invest in exfoliators and skincare products with retinol.
These products usually contain higher levels of active ingredients, and smaller molecules so they penetrate the skin faster.
They are also more difficult to make and you’re paying for the technology behind these products.
Face oil is another type of skincare product you should splurge on because you want to get the real deal.
SKINCARE: WHAT TO SAVE ON
Save your money when it comes to cleansers, moisturisers, sunscreen, masks and mists.
You can find good makeup removers and cleansers at affordable prices at the drugstore.
And typically, these don’t spend much time on your skin, but you do want them to be effective, so spend what you can without going over budget for these products.
And it is important to pick the right one for your skin type.
You can get good French, Japanese and Korean sunscreen at the drugstore, so choose one that works for your skin type and lifestyle without breaking the bank.
Similarly, pick a moisturiser that works for your skin type at the drugstore.
Get one without SPF and you can use it in the day and night, which gives you more value for money.
When it comes to add-ons in your skincare routine such as sheet masks and mists, unless you’re looking to treat yourself, there are a slew of products that will help your skin without making you broke.
PATRICIA CHEW, 28
“When I splurge big bucks, it’s definitely on perfume and lipstick. I wear a lot of these.
Ever since I’ve started working, I find myself wearing less makeup and spending less on it too.
As part of my lazy day routine, I always make sure to spray on perfume and smack on a bold-coloured lipstick.
There’s something magical about this killer combo — I rock up to the office feeling “GIRL IS HERE TO CONQUER”.
Hair is where my spending ends; I would just get my shampoo and conditioner from a drugstore — I am currently using RYO Damage Care Shampoo and Conditioner.
Of course, I have these ’emotional shopping’ moments, shopping for more lipsticks from Korean beauty stores and fanning perfume tester strips at what I called the ‘Bermuda Triangle of Orchard’—the area on the right when you come out from the ION exit of Orchard MRT.
You will see Jo Malone on the right, the Christian Dior perfume store on the left and Sephora in front. Yikes!
However, I tend to get my perfume from Duty-Free shops when I’m travelling overseas. You only save a couple of bucks, but it’s better than nothing!”ALICIA CHONG, 24
“I spend my money on concealers since I rarely find one that truly works for me.
Finding foundations that work for my sensitive combination skin that’s also allergic to fragrances is also tricky, so when I find the perfect foundation that evens out my skin tone without breaking me out, I’m happy to spend on it.
I am currently using the Benefit Hello Happy Flawless Brightening Foundation, $52, that gives me everything I need — even skin tone and a nice satin finish. It also lasts me through the day.
I buy affordable eyebrow pencils from K-beauty brands and these are usually below $10.
I feel it does not make sense for me to shell out big bucks for something that a) I use daily, and b) can only turn out great if my hands decide to behave that day.
I would highly suggest getting Innisfree’s Auto Eyebrow Pencil ($6).”CHRISTA LEE, 29
“In general, I don’t think too much about prices when I buy beauty products.
That said, I don’t necessarily believe that 1) expensive products are all good or 2) all ‘good’ products — endorsed by a lot of people on Instagram — will work for me.
A lot of my skincare products are on the “cheaper” end. A few examples are Thayer Witch Hazel Facial Toner, the Innisfree Green Tea Seed Serum, and Derma Repair Cica Cream by IOPE.
But all my hair products, including shampoo, hair mask, heat protectants and hair oils, are from Kerastase — which some other ladies consider as a ‘splurge’.
I use these products regardless of the prices because they feel ‘right’ on my hair and face when I use them. Our skin, hair and body need constant care and such care has long-term consequences.
I am a little more price-conscious when it comes to mascara and lipsticks.
Given that mascara often has a short expiry date, it is something that I would save on.
I will only splurge on lipsticks if I absolutely love the colour and texture. I like to try different lipstick colours every other day to change up my looks.
I use eyeliners almost every day on weekdays (essential for my eye size!) so it’s important for me to buy eyeliners that are easy to use and do not smudge, so I have no issue of splurging on eyeliners despite its short expiry date.”
LEE RONG YIN, 22
“I am obsessed with creating crazy eye makeup looks and therefore a sucker for gorgeous eyeshadow palettes.
I feel that eye shadows that cost more tend to be more pigmented (except for Colourpop).
Imagine buying a cheap eye shadow that is not pigmented at all — you’ll just end up keeping it somewhere in your room to collect dust! I also don’t think twice when buying highlighter.
For skincare and hair products, I tend to buy trusted brands (that probably cost slightly above average). I believe that there is a reason some beauty products are priced exorbitantly. Quality matters to me, so I would rather pay more for products that I am putting on my face — and I only have one face!
I would save on lipsticks because, for instance, Pat McGrath lipsticks are like $54 each but tbh I can get similar shade/the shade I want from Peripera at $11 to $13.
Furthermore, I prefer Korean lip products and the great thing is, they’re usually cheaper than Western brands too.”
This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.