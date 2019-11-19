What is therapy really like? Singaporean artist Yang shares her experience

CLEO Singapore

Think you need therapy, but not sure where to look and how to start? In the first episode of Adult Conversation, CLEO's associate editor Sophie Hong and artist Tan Yang Er share about what therapy sessions are like, how they found their therapists, and some other things about seeking therapy in Singapore (like costs!).

Singaporean artist Tan Yang Er, 26, better known as Yang, has been going through therapy for one and a half years. 

She started seeing her therapist in January 2018 after suffering burnout from work, and “interestingly, it was after I won the MAMA award”. 

Yang had won the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) award for Best Visual Art Director for her work on The Sam Willows’ music video, “Keep me Jealous”. 

“When I came back, I just spiralled,” said Yang in the interview. “I was working non-stop, and even after winning the award I felt like I didn’t deserve a rest.”

From there, Yang just kept wanting to do more and chase accomplishments, “without taking care of myself”. 

Things progressively got worse, till a point where she thought, “it’s either suicide, or I see a therapist.”

With help, Yang has moved forward to the point where she can talk about her past struggles openly now. She credits therapy for not only saving her life, but also increasing the quality of relationships around her.

Like Yang, CLEO's Associate Editor Sophie Hong also shared that it was a happy event, specifically, a promotion at work, which triggered her breakdown.

“People think that… you should be celebrating and having fun, but with that comes a whole set of other pressures.

“I felt the ‘imposter syndrome’ and I was breaking down," shared Sophie. Thankfully, a friend recognised the signs and encouraged her to seek help. 

One key component to therapy is finding a therapist that "fits you".

"Finding a therapist is also like finding a friend, it's a relationship... It takes a journey to find a therapist," shared Yang, who found her therapist through a friend's recommendation. 

Said Sophie: “Another thing to note, you don’t have to keep going for therapy once you start on it. Just know that it’s always an option. You can start when you want, you can stop when you want."

Yang also shared how therapy has changed her life: "Therapy has empowered me, and educated me. I want to live life to the fullest. I want to experience it... the highs, the lows. But in order to experience the lows safely, I need to learn how to manage that emotion."

HELPLINES
  • Samaritans of Singapore (SOS): 1800-2214444
  • Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-2837019
  • Sage Counselling Centre: 1800-5555555
  • Care Corner Mandarin Counselling: 1800-3535800

Additional text by: AsiaOne

More about
Therapy mental health

TRENDING

Here&#039;s a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one&#039;s ever told you about
Here's a secret Singapore hawker food menu no one's ever told you about
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Lin Chi-ling goes wild at wedding afterparty, tries to strip Akira
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee&#039;s surname
Peter Yu breaks silence on daughter taking Addy Lee's surname
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
This Made My Day: Flight attendant feeds elderly passenger, even helps her wipe her mouth
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not &#039;spark joy&#039;
Marie Kondo opens online store but high prices do not 'spark joy'
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
One-legged GrabFood rider sees livelihood uprooted as he loses 70% of orders due to footpath ban
10-year-old Singaporean boy drowns in swimming pool aboard Genting Dream cruise ship
Singaporean boy, 10, drowns in swimming pool aboard cruise ship
Latest &#039;loophole&#039; in PMD footpath ban sees rider rolling on top of sheltered walkway
Latest 'loophole' in PMD footpath ban sees rider rolling on top of sheltered walkway
Former UFC star KO&#039;d by spectacular &#039;rolling thunder&#039; kick
Former UFC star KO'd by spectacular 'rolling thunder' kick
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok&#039;s newest obsession
Katong chicken rice hawker hunk is Tiktok's newest obsession
It&#039;s a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
It's a boy: Ada Choi and Max Zhang welcome baby No. 3
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)
HDB BTO launches in 2020 (Sembawang, Toa Payoh, Choa Chu Kang, Tengah, Pasir Ris, Tampines)

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Hai Di Lao hacks in Singapore: How to get the best bang for your buck
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts &amp; other deals this week
Jollibean unicorn treats, free half dozen J.CO Donuts & other deals this week
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
15 best JB shopping malls (old &amp; new): Ultimate guide to Johor Bahru shopping
15 best JB shopping malls (old & new): Ultimate guide to Johor Bahru shopping

Home Works

Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
7 ways to design a practical guest room in a small home
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol
House tour: A minimalist, self-designed home in Punggol

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Woman gets into tug-of-war match with crowd over crying boy outside Malaysia primary school
Kite string slashes 2 women in neck in China park
Kite string slashes 2 women in neck in China park
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Xu Bin felt pressure replacing late Aloysius Pang in drama - and other entertainment news this week
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on
Good shows must watch: The Toys That Made Us and other shows to binge on

SERVICES