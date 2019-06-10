What is Tourette syndrome: Signs, causes and treatments

Tourette syndrome is a neurological disorder that causes a person to make uncontrollable sounds and repetitive movement known as tics.

The syndrome usually starts during childhood with the average onset between the ages of 3 and 9 years old.

It is common for kids with Tourette's to be also diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) or other learning difficulties.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in the US, boys are three to five times more susceptible to have Tourette's than girls.

While there is no cure for the syndrome, the tics and other symptoms tend to improve and sometimes even disappear after several years.

SIGNS

Tics are the main symptom of Tourette's syndrome.

But even in that category, there are two main types of tics - motor or physical tics and vocal tics.

In order to be diagnosed with Tourette's, the patient must have at least two motor tics and one vocal tic.

MOTOR OR PHYSICAL TICS:

Motor tics are sudden and repetitive movements from a single muscle group.

Shoulder shrugging

Head twitching

Nose wrinkling

Grimacing

Blinking

VOCAL TICS:

Just like motor tics, vocal tics are when a person makes sounds unintentionally which usually involves one simple sound.

Complex vocal tics include yelling, repeating certain words or phrases, and animal sounds.

Grunting

Throat clearing

Coughing

Sniffing

Hissing

Often motor and vocal tics can happen at the same time and throughout the day.